Pressure Can’t Break Shana Dobson

After coming out on the losing side of her last three bouts, Dobson knows that her matchup with talented prospect Mariya Agapova is a chance to prove that she belongs with the best flyweights in the world.

Dobson, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Family Studies and hopes to be a counselor outside of the Octagon, isn’t feeling the pressure heading into her fight with Agapova. As a matter of fact, the Elevation Fight Team product is feeling more prepared than ever to throw down.

“I have a different mindset than most people. I look forward, I look to the future and I look at the present right now,” Dobson told the media at UFC’s virtual media day on Wednesday. “I’m with a great team, I’m with Elevation Fight Team and I’m with a great set of coaches so I just feel confident. I’m not even thinking about it [the pressure]. I don’t think that’s even going to be an issue come Saturday night.”