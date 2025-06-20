Press Conference Recap | Canelo vs Crawford

The official build-up to Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a press conference that saw both men share their early thoughts ahead of the matchup before facing off in front of the cameras.
The press conference began with opening remarks from HE Turki Alalshikh, who revealed that he'd had dinner with both fighters on Thursday evening. But now that those pleasantries have concluded, the real business of preparing for the fight begins in earnest.
"I want to thank the two legends, great fighters. In the end, it's happened, thanks to God," he said.
"Before 12 o'clock, we had a dinner together, and that's it. They were professional yesterday in front of me. And, after 12 o'clock, the prestige and everything has disappeared. Now they will start."
The attention then turned to the two men set to battle for undisputed supermiddleweight gold on September 13 in Las Vegas, as we heard from Alvarez and Crawford for the first time in a press-conference setting since their fight booking.
"I called Canelo out because, like I said, he's the last great fighter amongst the era that surpassed us – the Floyd, the Pacquiao, the De La Hoya," explained Crawford.
"We both came up in that era, and he was right there with those fighters. And he got the chance to fight the Miguel Cottos, the Floyd Mayweathers, the (Sergey) Kovalevs and the Triple G's (Gennadiy Golovkin).
"I wasn't able to get those mega fights. So this is my mega fight, this is my moment, and that's the reason why I want to fight an all-time great like Canelo."
Canelo conceded that Crawford was a worthy opponent, but the Mexican was keen to stress that he's a one-of-one talent.
"Don't get me wrong, he's a great fighter, (but) like I say, he's not Canelo," he stated.
"Obviously, I've been in this situation for a long time, and I have the experience. They only focus on my power, but I have more than that.
"I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights in my history, in my record, and I'm very excited. I'm very excited and motivated because I want to make history, and I'm very excited for this fight"
The pair then engaged in a short exchange, as Crawford made clear his intentions for fight night.
"For sure, them belts are coming with me," he said.
"They're coming home with me. I'm telling you. There ain't nothing you're gonna be able to do about it come fight night."
"I know Turki is in your corner, but look, it's gonna be very difficult," responded Canelo. "He's gonna be so mad that day! You're nothing different."
After that brief back-and-forth, press conference host Todd Grisham pressed both fighters on their mindsets ahead of the upcoming clash, and Crawford said his focus isn't on what might happen if the fight goes to the scorecards. Instead, he's looking to control the controllables.
"I can't focus on the judges. I've just got to focus on doing what I can do and controlling what I can control inside the ring, and that's going out there and winning the fight decisively," he said.
"Like I said before, any fighter can be knocked out. Canelo's got a granite chin. He's tough, he's durable. We've seen him hurt a couple of times, but not to the point where it's not respected. But, given the right circumstances, anybody can get knocked out.
"I'm always gonna rise in the big occasions. I always did, my whole career. This is my moment, and I'm not letting Canelo take that away from me, simple as that."
With Crawford moving up two weight classes to face him, Canelo is more than aware of the challenge his opponent faces. But the Mexican superstar has been successful on several occasions while being the smaller man in the ring, and said that size won't be a consideration for him as he prepares to face an undefeated two-weight undisputed champion on September 13.
"I've been in his position before, and I'm not thinking about that," said Canelo.
"I'm just gonna do my job and take everything serious, and not think about it. Smaller or bigger, I always prepare myself for the best fighter out there.
"I'm a winner. I'm always thinking about the win, and I'm coming to win. My mindset is different, and I'm very thankful with Netflix, with Turki, with all the guys involved in this fight, because, for me, it's all about making history. And I'm glad to be here."
With the fighters setting the stage for their epic clash, the two protagonists signed off by sending messages to their respective fanbases ahead of fight night.
"They know I always come to fight, I always come with my best, and I just thank you for them, for all the support," said Canelo.
"And I hope they will be there, watching, or in the arena, cheering for me and enjoying the win."
Crawford rallied his fanbase to arrive dressed to impress as they make the pilgrimage from Omaha, Nebraska to Las Vegas. And "Bud" vowed to make history by dethroning Canelo and adding another monumental achievement to his resumé.
"I just tell them, suit up," he said. "We're about to bring some more jewelry home, and it's going to be an exciting day for boxing.
"History will be made. Terence Crawford will be the first male boxer (to become a) three-weight undisputed champion of the world. And I mean that."