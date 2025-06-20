Press Conference Recap | Canelo vs Crawford

The pair then engaged in a short exchange, as Crawford made clear his intentions for fight night.

"For sure, them belts are coming with me," he said.

"They're coming home with me. I'm telling you. There ain't nothing you're gonna be able to do about it come fight night."

"I know Turki is in your corner, but look, it's gonna be very difficult," responded Canelo. "He's gonna be so mad that day! You're nothing different."

After that brief back-and-forth, press conference host Todd Grisham pressed both fighters on their mindsets ahead of the upcoming clash, and Crawford said his focus isn't on what might happen if the fight goes to the scorecards. Instead, he's looking to control the controllables.

"I can't focus on the judges. I've just got to focus on doing what I can do and controlling what I can control inside the ring, and that's going out there and winning the fight decisively," he said.

"Like I said before, any fighter can be knocked out. Canelo's got a granite chin. He's tough, he's durable. We've seen him hurt a couple of times, but not to the point where it's not respected. But, given the right circumstances, anybody can get knocked out.