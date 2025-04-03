UFC 314 Press Conference Flashback

The UFC 314 Press Conference was filled with exciting moments, relive three of the best.
Volkanovski Gives Singing Lessons
Everyone has heard of Cooking with Volk, but prepare for Singing with Volk. Prior to the UFC 314 press conference last month, Volkanovski stated that he was confused by Diego Lopes’ haircut. When prompted with a question about his words and Lopes’ hair during the media event, the show began. Volkanovski broke out with “Fall for You” by Secondhand Serenade in his best attempt to show exactly what he meant.
Overall, the exchanges between both fighters were cordial, with Volkanovski claiming he will bring the title back to Australia, stating it is his time to usher in a new era in the UFC.
Heading into a clash as high-profile as this is, usually there is some trash talking involved, but not here. No one said anything about singing, though. The 30 seconds of singing was the only hint of trash talk there was between the two fighters.
When Volkanovski sings, everyone listens. There have been times when fighters sing with the crowd, whether it is their walkout song or maybe just where they are in the world, but never to make fun of a haircut such as that of Lopes. Volkanovski is known for many memorable moments, but this one may rank as the funniest. It was taken in good fun as Lopes was all smiles, like practically everyone watching.
Paddy Pimblett Met With A Mixed Audience
As pivotal of a fighter that Paddy Pimblett is, he was greeted with a little bit of everything at the UFC 314 press conference, starting with some cheers after Michael Chandler said that he willtest the theory of Scousers not getting knocked out. While definitely a note-worthy claim, Pimblett doubled down on his word.
“Every fight I get underestimated and under-looked,” he said.
Pimblett went on to say he feels like the “goalposts” move each time he fights, but he accepts it as part of being one of the higher-profile fighters at the moment.
Pimblett’s night was not over, as he was asked another question regarding a potential matchup after UFC 314. Amongst the jeers, Pimblett said he wanted Islam Mahkachev, but would welcome Ilia Topuria if the opportunity arose.
Who Let The Dogs Out?
Many fighters have seen success with mental warfare. There are the Conor McGregors and Chael Sonnens, but then there is Jean Silva. From the beginning of the press conference, Jean Silva went full throttle at Bryce Mitchell. Silva didn’t even let Mitchell finish the first question asked of him before inviting the crowd on a chant against Mitchell.
That chant led to barking and Silva was loving every second of it. Followed by some more banter, Silva was just fishing for more to get under Mitchell’s skin, and as unorthodox as barking is, it seemed to press a nerve with Mitchell. Whether it was the barking, or the globe that Silva brought on stage, it was a tipping point for Mitchell.
Mitchell ultimately responded saying, “You’re barking up the wrong tree.”
The exchange slowly dissipated shortly after Jean Silva proclaimed, “Not even you believe in yourself.”
To say it was heated is an understatement, as it was burning hot on the stage and both fighters knew it. Silva swayed between being confident, poking fun at his opponent, and ultimately being calm. The goal was to get under Mitchell’s skin and Silva passed with flying colors.
This made the eventual face-off between the two a whirlwind of emotions with, of course, more barking at the end. While I cannot say that barking has been the norm for press conferences, I have a feeling this won’t be the last time it’s heard.
