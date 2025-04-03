UFC 314 Press Conference Flashback

Everyone has heard of Cooking with Volk, but prepare for Singing with Volk. Prior to the UFC 314 press conference last month, Volkanovski stated that he was confused by Diego Lopes’ haircut. When prompted with a question about his words and Lopes’ hair during the media event, the show began. Volkanovski broke out with “Fall for You” by Secondhand Serenade in his best attempt to show exactly what he meant.

Overall, the exchanges between both fighters were cordial, with Volkanovski claiming he will bring the title back to Australia, stating it is his time to usher in a new era in the UFC.

Heading into a clash as high-profile as this is, usually there is some trash talking involved, but not here. No one said anything about singing, though. The 30 seconds of singing was the only hint of trash talk there was between the two fighters.

When Volkanovski sings, everyone listens. There have been times when fighters sing with the crowd, whether it is their walkout song or maybe just where they are in the world, but never to make fun of a haircut such as that of Lopes. Volkanovski is known for many memorable moments, but this one may rank as the funniest. It was taken in good fun as Lopes was all smiles, like practically everyone watching.

