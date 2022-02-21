 Skip to main content
Athletes

President's Choice: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk

In honor of President's Day, we take a look back at some of the latest and greatest UFC moments, chosen by UFC president Dana White.
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 21, 2022

In honor of President's Day, we take a look back at some of the latest and greatest UFC moments, chosen by UFC president Dana White.

Leading up to UFC 248, Dana White let it be known the fight he was most looking forward to wasn’t the headliner between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero, but instead the strawweight title fight set in the co-main between then-champion Zhang Weili and former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk. The two ended up delivering one of the best fights in the sport’s history and emphatically the best fight in the history of women’s MMA.

Pre-Order UFC 272 Today!

Free Fight: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk | Dana White's Favorite Fight of 2021
Free Fight: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk | Dana White's Favorite Fight of 2021
/

Almost poetically, an announcement that Jon Jones’ legendary title defense against Alexander Gustafsson was getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame preceded the fight, so the building was buzzing off the nostalgia of one of the sport’s greatest fights.

When Zhang and Jędrzejczyk threw down, they immediately went to work at a pace that wouldn’t wane for the entire 25 minutes of action. Every time they entered the pocket, each woman threw flurries with a ferocity and quickness that was breathtaking. At first, Jędrzejczyk had the upper hand and leaned on her vast title fight experience. But when it seemed like Zhang was fading midway through the fight, China’s first champion showed the resolve you want to see from a titleholder. Zhang continuously landed the heavier and more significant shots, shown most notably by extreme swelling on Jędrzejczyk’s forehead.

MORE FROM THE PRESIDENT: Julianna Peña | Gaethje vs Chandler | If You Don't Know, The President Knows

From start-to-finish, the women put on a high-level battle that displayed their heart and technical prowess, and all anyone could do at the end was stand and cheer them in thanks for their efforts. The result was razor close, as the judges gave Zhang the split decision nod. The bout was the last time Jędrzejczyk has competed, and Zhang went on to lose a pair of fights to Rose Namajunas, but fight fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting a potential rematch between 2020’s Fight of the Year.

Tags
Zhang Weili
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
:
UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner looks on during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Marc Ratner | The Interview

His New Book 'Ringside: My Life Outside The Ropes And The Octagon' Is A Treasure Of Combat Sports History

More
Glover Teixeira aplica mata-leão e finaliza Jan Blachowicz no UFC 267
Highlights

Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight

When The 205-ers Hit The Mat, There's Nothing Quite Like It. Here Are Some Of The Best LHW Submissions In UFC History.

Watch the Video
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria reacts after defeating Robert Whittaker of Australia by unanimous decision in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Where We Stand: Middleweight Division | February 2022

Take A Look At Where The UFC Middleweight Division Stands After Israel Adesanya Defended His Title At UFC 271.

More
: