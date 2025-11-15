Prelim Results | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a historic card headlined by pair of championship super fights.
In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to fend off former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound Zhang Weili.
VeCHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the prelims on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT live on PPV.
Viacheslav Borshchev vs Matheus Camilo
- Lightweights get the action started in Madison Square Garden as Viacheslav Borshchev (8-6-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Volgograd, Russia) takes on Matheus Camilo (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico
- Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Baisangur Susurkaev (10-0, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Chechnya, Russia) squares off against Eric McConico (10-3-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline
- Strawweight veteran and No. 12 ranked Angela Hill (18-15, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Clinton, MD) meets rising prospect and New York native Fatima Kline (8-1, fighting out of Hyde Park, NY)
Pat Sabatini vs Chepe Mariscal
- Featherweight Pat Sabatini (20-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) aims for his third-straight win against Chepe Mariscal (18-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV), who enters the matchup 5-0 in the UFC
Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Middleweight Kyle Daukaus (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) looks to build on the momentum from his first round KO last time out when he takes on submission ace Gerald Meerschaert (37-20, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Ethyn Ewing
- Rising bantamweight star Malcolm Wellmaker (10-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA) puts his undefeated record on the line against UFC newcomer Ethyn Ewing, who replaces Cody Haddon on two day's notice
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez
- No. 4 ranked Erin Blanchfield (13-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) looks to move closer to title contention with a statement win over No. 8 ranked Tracy Cortez (12-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues
- Middleweight knockout artists collide as Roman Kopylov (14-4, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia) battles Gregory Rodrigues (17-6, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira
- In the featured prelim, middleweight prospect Bo Nickal (7-1, fighting out of State College, PA) looks to bounce back from his first pro defeat against Rodolfo Vieira (11-3, fighting out of Orlando, FL)
