Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 13, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Dec. 14, 2025
UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval goes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape.
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Tereza Bledá
Prelim action begins in the flyweight division as Jamey-Lyn Horth (8-2, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) looks to improve to 2-0 on the year against Tereza Bledá (7-1, fighting out of Prague, Czech Republic)
Heavyweight Sean Sharaf (4-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA) aims to rebound from his first professional defeat against Dana White's Contender Series standout Steven Asplund (6-1, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN)
Featherweight Joanderson Brito (17-5-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to get back in the win column against short-notice replacement Isaac Thomson (9-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA), who makes his UFC debut on less than a week's notice
In the featured prelim, No. 5 ranked contender Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil) and No. 10 ranked Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, FL by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) collide, each looking to move closer to a shot at newly crowned strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern