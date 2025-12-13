 Skip to main content
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 13, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Dec. 14, 2025

UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royval goes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Tereza Bledá

  • Prelim action begins in the flyweight division as Jamey-Lyn Horth (8-2, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) looks to improve to 2-0 on the year against Tereza Bledá (7-1, fighting out of Prague, Czech Republic)

Allen Frye Jr. vs Guilherme Pat

  • Undefeated heavyweight newcomers collide as Allen Frye Jr. (6-0, fighting out of Wilmington, NC) squares off against Guilherme Pat (5-0, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)

Melissa Croden vs Luana Santos

  • Rising Canadian star Melissa Croden (7-2, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) aims for her second win in two months against Luana Santos (9-2, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) at bantamweight

Sean Sharaf vs Steven Asplund

  • Heavyweight Sean Sharaf (4-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA) aims to rebound from his first professional defeat against Dana White's Contender Series standout Steven Asplund (6-1, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN)

Neil Magny vs Yaroslav Amosov

  • Neil Magny (31-13, fighting out of Denver, CO) aims to improve his record for most wins in welterweight history (24) against UFC newcomer Yaroslav Amosov (28-1, fighting out of Irpin, Ukraine)

Joanderson Brito vs Isaac Thomson

  • Featherweight Joanderson Brito (17-5-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to get back in the win column against short-notice replacement Isaac Thomson (9-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA), who makes his UFC debut on less than a week's notice

Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson

  • In the featured prelim, No. 5 ranked contender Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Pará​, Brazil) and No. 10 ranked Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, FL by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) collide, each looking to move closer to a shot at newly crowned strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern

