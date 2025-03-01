Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 1, 2025
The action returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape looks to make his case for the next title shot at 125 pounds when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev. Plus, exciting lightweight prospects collide as Nasrat Haqparast takes on 2024 standout Esteban Ribovics.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEVtakes place Saturday, March 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.