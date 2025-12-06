Prelim Results | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja pursue a fifth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van.
UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 takes place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos
- Featherweights kick off the main card as Muhammad Naimov (13-3, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 winner Mairon Santos (17-1, fighting out of Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli
- Dana White's Contender Series standout Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) squares off against Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) at middleweight
Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
- DWCS grad Iwo Baraniewski (6-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) makes his UFC debut against Ibo Aslan (14-2, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) at light heavyweight
Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner
- UFC veteran Edson Barboza (24-13, fighting out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) welcomes Jalin Turner (14-9, fighting out of Fontana, CA) back to the lightweight division
Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira
- Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-9-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) locks horns with Brunno Ferreira (14-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil), who comes into this fight with a 100% finish rate
Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam
- Rising lightweight prospects collide as Nazim Sadykhov (11-1-1, fighting out Las Vegas, NV via Baku, Azerbaijan) takes on Farès Ziam (17-4, fighting out of Lyon, France)
Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva
- No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Maycee Barber (14-2, fighting out of Denver, CO) makes her highly anticipated return to the Octagon against No. 9 ranked Karine Silva (19-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan
- Lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney (17-7, fighting out of Spokane, WA) battles Chris Duncan (14-2, fighting out of Tullibody, Scotland), who rides a three-fight win streak into what will surely be an explosive matchup
Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres
- In the featured prelim, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Grant Dawson (23-2-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) defends his spot in the highly touted Top 15 against Manuel Torres (16-3, fighting out of Ciudad Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico)
