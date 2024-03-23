 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 23, 2024
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Mar. 23, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In the featured prelim bout, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Prelim Results 

Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin

At heavyweight The Ultimate Fighter season 30 winner Mohammed Usman (11-2, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, Colo.) collides with undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Mick Parkin (8-0, fighting out of Castletown, England) | Official Scorecards

Igor Severino vs Andre Lima

It’s a battle of undefeated Brazilians in the flyweight division as recent DWCS grads Igor Severino and Andre Lima clash this weekend.

Montserrat Rendon vs Daria Zhelezniakova

Montserrat Rendon (6-0, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) aims to stay perfect as she collides with UFC newcomer Daria Zhelezniakova (8-1, fighting out of St. Petersburg, Russia) at bantamweight

Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen

Featherweights Jarno Errens (13-5-1, fighting out of Heerlen, the Netherlands) and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Steven Nguyen (9-1, fighting out of Wichita, Kan.) face off | Official Scorecards

Miles Johns vs Cody Gibson

Miles Johns and Cody Gibson face off in this battle of bantamweights on Saturday’s prelims. A former LFA champion, Johns is 4-2 with one no contest through seven UFC appearances, having lost just once since his loss to Mario Bautista four years ago.

Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa

Ricardo Ramos (16-5, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) is slated to take on Julian Erosa (28-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Yakima, Wash.) at featherweight | Official Scorecards

Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden

Veteran lightweights Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden meet in the final preliminary card pairing of the day. After four years away from the Octagon, Holobaugh returned with a second-round stoppage win over Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 in Boston to win the lightweight tournament on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Ogden has struggled since matriculating to the UFC, posting a 1-2 record with one no contest, which came last time out in a fight with Nikolas Motta that was halted prematurely.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

