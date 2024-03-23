Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In the featured prelim bout, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Results
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Prelim Results
Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin
At heavyweight The Ultimate Fighter season 30 winner Mohammed Usman (11-2, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, Colo.) collides with undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Mick Parkin (8-0, fighting out of Castletown, England) | Official Scorecards
Igor Severino vs Andre Lima
It’s a battle of undefeated Brazilians in the flyweight division as recent DWCS grads Igor Severino and Andre Lima clash this weekend.
Montserrat Rendon vs Daria Zhelezniakova
Montserrat Rendon (6-0, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) aims to stay perfect as she collides with UFC newcomer Daria Zhelezniakova (8-1, fighting out of St. Petersburg, Russia) at bantamweight
Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen
Featherweights Jarno Errens (13-5-1, fighting out of Heerlen, the Netherlands) and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Steven Nguyen (9-1, fighting out of Wichita, Kan.) face off | Official Scorecards
Miles Johns vs Cody Gibson
Miles Johns and Cody Gibson face off in this battle of bantamweights on Saturday’s prelims. A former LFA champion, Johns is 4-2 with one no contest through seven UFC appearances, having lost just once since his loss to Mario Bautista four years ago.
Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa
Ricardo Ramos (16-5, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) is slated to take on Julian Erosa (28-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Yakima, Wash.) at featherweight | Official Scorecards
Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden
Veteran lightweights Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden meet in the final preliminary card pairing of the day. After four years away from the Octagon, Holobaugh returned with a second-round stoppage win over Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 in Boston to win the lightweight tournament on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Ogden has struggled since matriculating to the UFC, posting a 1-2 record with one no contest, which came last time out in a fight with Nikolas Motta that was halted prematurely.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Podcast
Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast
UFC 300