Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Veteran lightweights Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden meet in the final preliminary card pairing of the day. After four years away from the Octagon, Holobaugh returned with a second-round stoppage win over Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 in Boston to win the lightweight tournament on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Ogden has struggled since matriculating to the UFC, posting a 1-2 record with one no contest, which came last time out in a fight with Nikolas Motta that was halted prematurely.