Results

Prelim Results | UFC St. Louis

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelims Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, Live From Enterprise Center In St. Louis 
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • May. 11, 2024

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento Prelim Results

JJ Aldrich vs Veronica Hardy 

  • Flyweights JJ Aldrich (13-6, fighting out of Westminster, Colo.) and Veronica Hardy (8-4-1, fighting out of Nottingham, England by way of Caracas, Venezuela) go toe-to-toe

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Charles Johnson vs Jake Hadley 

  • Charles Johnson (14-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) and Jake Hadley (10-2, fighting out of Oldbury, England) lock horns in a flyweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Billy Ray Goff vs Trey Waters 

  • Welterweights Billy Ray Goff (9-2, fighting out of Groton, Conn.) and Trey Waters (8-1, fighting out of Jacksonville, Fla.) vie to remain undefeated in the UFC

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Tabatha Ricci vs Tecia Pennington 

  • No. 11 ranked strawweight Tabatha Ricci (9-2, fighting out of Ventura, Calif.) faces off with veteran Tecia Pennington (13-6, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Terrance McKinney vs Esteban Ribovics 

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Chase Hooper vs Viacheslav Borshchev 

  • Chase Hooper (13-3-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, Wash.) battles Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) in a classic grappler versus striker matchup

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

