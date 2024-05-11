Prelim Results | UFC St. Louis

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
JJ Aldrich vs Veronica Hardy
- Flyweights JJ Aldrich (13-6, fighting out of Westminster, Colo.) and Veronica Hardy (8-4-1, fighting out of Nottingham, England by way of Caracas, Venezuela) go toe-to-toe
Charles Johnson vs Jake Hadley
- Charles Johnson (14-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) and Jake Hadley (10-2, fighting out of Oldbury, England) lock horns in a flyweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks
Billy Ray Goff vs Trey Waters
- Welterweights Billy Ray Goff (9-2, fighting out of Groton, Conn.) and Trey Waters (8-1, fighting out of Jacksonville, Fla.) vie to remain undefeated in the UFC
Tabatha Ricci vs Tecia Pennington
- No. 11 ranked strawweight Tabatha Ricci (9-2, fighting out of Ventura, Calif.) faces off with veteran Tecia Pennington (13-6, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Terrance McKinney vs Esteban Ribovics
- Terrance McKinney (15-6, fighting out of Spokane, Wash.) and Esteban Ribovics (12-1, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina) meet in an exciting lightweight matchup
Chase Hooper vs Viacheslav Borshchev
- Chase Hooper (13-3-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, Wash.) battles Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) in a classic grappler versus striker matchup
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.