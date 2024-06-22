Prelim Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Kang had his greatest success when he was able to initiate and control the grappling exchanges, working to mount and back mount at different times throughout the fight, and generally being the more effective of the two on the canvas. Gafurov, by contrast, did his best work when the two were in space, hurting the South Korean veteran towards the end of the second round with nice body work and some heavy low kicks, as well as a spinning wheel kick in the closing minutes of the fight.

For the third straight fight, the combatants used their full allotment of time in the Octagon, leaving the decision in the hands of the judges. When the tens and nines were tallied, it was Gafurov that came out ahead, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards and his first UFC victory. | Official Scorecards