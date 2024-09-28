 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon and crowd during the walkout of Benoit Saint Denis of France during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Paris

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France
By E. Spender Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Sep. 28, 2024

UFC returns to Paris, France for the third consecutive year with an exhilarating matchup between lightweight contenders No. 11 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 12 ranked Benoît Saint Denis. The co-main event features a clash between middleweight cotenders as No. 4 ranked Nassourdine Imavov steps into the Octagon to face No. 8 Brendan Allen.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis takes place Saturday, September 28 live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card will air exclusively on ESPN+.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis Results

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis Main Card Results

Bolaji Oki vs Chris Duncan

  • Hard-hitting lightweights Bolaji Oki (9-1, fighting out of Brussels, Belgium) and Chris Duncan (11-2, fighting out of Tullibody, Scotland) kick off the card

Nora Cornolle vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

  • Nora Cornolle (8-1, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) looks to avenge her only loss as a pro when she faces Jacqueline Cavalcanti (7-1, fighting out of Almada, Portugal) at bantamweight

Daniel Barez vs Victor Altamirano

  • Daniel Barez (16-6, fighting out of Valencia, Spain) looks to secure his first win inside the Octagon as he takes on Victor Altamirano (12-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, by way of Mexico City, Mexico) in a flyweight matchup

Ailin Perez vs Daria Zhelezniakova

  • No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Ailin Perez (10-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) looks to extend her win streak to four when she takes on Daria Zhelezniakova (9-1, fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia)

Taylor Lapilus vs Vince Morales

  • Hometown favorite Taylor Lapilus (20-4, fighting out of Paris, France) takes on Vince Morales (16-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Ontario, OR)

Ludovit Klein vs Roosevelt Roberts

  • Lightweight finisher Ludovit Klein (22-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) squares off against TUF 31 semifinalist Roosevelt Roberts (12-5, 1 NC, fighting out of San Bernardino, CA)

Oumar Sy vs Da Woon Jung

  • Undefeated UFC light heavyweight prospect Oumar Sy (10-0, fighting out of Paris, France) locks horns with Da Woon Jung (15-5-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

Ion Cutelaba vs Ivan Erslan

  • Ion Cutelaba (17-10-1, fighting out of Chișinău, Moldova) takes on UFC newcomer Ivan Erslan (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia) in a light heavyweight bout

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

