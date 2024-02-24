 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City, Mexico On February 24, 2024
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Mexico City

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Feb. 25, 2024

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Prelim Results 

Erik Silva vs Muhammad Naimov 

  • Erik Silva (9-2, fighting out of Alejuela, Costa Rica by way of Caracas, Venezuela) takes on Muhammad Naimov (10-2, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) at featherweight 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos 

  • Victor Altamirano (12-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX by way of Mexico City, MX) clashes with Felipe dos Santos (7-1, 1NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) at flyweight 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Denys Bondar 

  • Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2, fighting out of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico) battles Denys Bondar (14-4, fighting out of Kharkiv, Ukraine) at flyweight 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Claudio Puelles vs Farès Ziam 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda 

  • Edgar Chairez (10-5, 1NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) goes against Daniel Lacerda (11-5, 1NC, fighting out of Valença, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at flyweight 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça

  • Jesus Aguilar (9-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Mateus Mendonça (10-2, fighting out of Pindare Mirim, Maranhao, Brazil) at flyweight 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos 

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC Mexico
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO ACTION AT UFC…

FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 Features A Stacked Card, Including Grappling Super Stars Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, And Roberto Jimenez

More
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video
Wanderlei Silva reacts after knocking out Brian Stann in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC on FUEL TV event at Saitama Super Arena on March 3, 2013 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Wanderlei Silva Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class of…

Former Pride FC Middleweight Champion Will Be Inducted To The Pioneer Wing 

More