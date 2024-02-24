Prelim Results | UFC Mexico City

Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City
Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Prelim Results
Erik Silva vs Muhammad Naimov
- Erik Silva (9-2, fighting out of Alejuela, Costa Rica by way of Caracas, Venezuela) takes on Muhammad Naimov (10-2, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) at featherweight
Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos
- Victor Altamirano (12-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX by way of Mexico City, MX) clashes with Felipe dos Santos (7-1, 1NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) at flyweight
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Denys Bondar
- Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2, fighting out of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico) battles Denys Bondar (14-4, fighting out of Kharkiv, Ukraine) at flyweight
Claudio Puelles vs Farès Ziam
- Claudio Puelles (13-3, fighting out of Lima, Peru) meets Farès Ziam (14-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) in a lightweight bout
Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda
- Edgar Chairez (10-5, 1NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) goes against Daniel Lacerda (11-5, 1NC, fighting out of Valença, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at flyweight
Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça
- Jesus Aguilar (9-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Mateus Mendonça (10-2, fighting out of Pindare Mirim, Maranhao, Brazil) at flyweight
Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos
- Cristian Quiñonez (18-4, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) battles Raoni Barcelos (17-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at bantamweight
