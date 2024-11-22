Prelim Results | UFC Macau

Announcements
UFC returns to Macau for the first time in a decade for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo takes place live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23. The prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 6am ET/3am PT. You can watch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Prelim Results
Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Maheshate (10-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) and Nikolas Motta (14-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil) get the action started at lightweight
Xiao Long vs Quang Le
- Bantamweights Xiao Long (26-9, fighting out of Hunan, China) and Quang Le (8-1, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN, by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam) look to earn their first win inside the Octagon
Lone'er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa
- After maximizing his spot on Dana White's Contender Series with a first round knockout, Lone'er Kavanagh (7-0, fighting out of London, England) makes his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Jose Ochoa (7-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Peru)
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez
- Undefeated newcomer Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0, fighting out of Bayanbulag, Bayankhongor Province, Mongolia) collides with Carlos Hernandez (9-4, fighting out of Chicago, IL) at flyweight
Road To UFC Strawweight Final: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan
- Shi Ming (16-5, fighting out of Kunming, China) faces Feng Xiaocan (10-2, fighting out of Wenzhou, China) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Strawweight Final
Road To UFC Flyweight Final: Kiru Sahota vs Donghun Choi
- Kiru Sahota (12-2, fighting out of Manchester, England) faces Donghun Choi (8-0, fighting out of Pohang, South Korea) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Flyweight Final
Road To UFC Bantamweight Final: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You
- Baergeng Jieleyisi (18-5, fighting out of Hebei, China) faces SuYoung You (13-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Bantamweight Final
