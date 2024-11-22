 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Macau

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Nov. 22, 2024

UFC returns to Macau for the first time in a decade for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo takes place live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23. The prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 6am ET/3am PT. You can watch the entire card live on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Prelim Results

Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Maheshate (10-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) and Nikolas Motta (14-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil) get the action started at lightweight

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Xiao Long vs Quang Le

  • Bantamweights Xiao Long (26-9, fighting out of Hunan, China) and Quang Le (8-1, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN, by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam) look to earn their first win inside the Octagon

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Lone'er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa

  • After maximizing his spot on Dana White's Contender Series with a first round knockout, Lone'er Kavanagh (7-0, fighting out of London, England) makes his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Jose Ochoa (7-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Peru)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Road To UFC Strawweight Final: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan

  • Shi Ming (16-5, fighting out of Kunming, China) faces Feng Xiaocan (10-2, fighting out of Wenzhou, China) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Strawweight Final

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Road To UFC Flyweight Final: Kiru Sahota vs Donghun Choi

  • Kiru Sahota (12-2, fighting out of Manchester, England) faces Donghun Choi (8-0, fighting out of Pohang, South Korea) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Flyweight Final

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Road To UFC Bantamweight Final: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You

  • Baergeng Jieleyisi (18-5, fighting out of Hebei, China) faces SuYoung You (13-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea) in the Road To UFC Season 3 Bantamweight Final

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.

Tags
Live Results
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

London Gears Up For UFC's Action-Packed Return On…

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 24 

More
Interviews

UFC UNFILTERED | Talking UFC 309 With Ode Osbourne And…

Ode Osbourne And Marcus McGhee Join The Latest Episode Of Unfiltered

Watch the Video
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Announcements

Fireworks Expected As UFC Returns to Saudi Arabia On…

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, January 3 

More