Prelim Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No. 5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
UFC Abu Dhabi Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
Martin Buday vs Marcus Buchecha
- Heavyweights get the action started as No. 13 ranked Martin Buday (15-2, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) welcomes Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus Buchecha (5-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil) to the Octagon
Mohammad Yahya vs Steven Nguyen
- Featherweight Mohammad Yahya (12-5, fighting out of Dubai, UAE) searches for his first win inside the Octagon against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Steven Nguyen (9-2, fighting out of Wichita, KS)
Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana
- Turkish star Ibo Aslan (14-2, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) looks to get back to winning ways against fellow light heavyweight prospect Billy Elekana (7-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Amanda Ribas vs Tabatha Ricci
- A pivotal matchup at 115 pounds sees No. 7 ranked Amanda Ribas (13-6, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) collide with No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci (11-3, fighting out of Ventura, CA by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil)
Davey Grant vs Da’Mon Blackshear
- Bantamweight Davey Grant (16-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) aims to make it four wins in his last five against Da’Mon Blackshear (17-7-1, fighting out of Miami, FL), who’s already secured two wins in 2025
Muslim Salikhov vs Carlos Leal
- An intriguing welterweight matchup sees Muslim Salikhov (21-5, fighting out of Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia) search for his third straight win against Carlos Leal (22-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
- In the featured prelim, Bryce Mitchell (17-4, fighting out of Searcy, AR) makes his UFC bantamweight debut against rising prospect Said Nurmagomedov (18-4, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.