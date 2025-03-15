Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Results
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Prelim Results
Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice
- Fresh off a one punch knockout on Dana White's Contender Series, Yuneisy Duben (6-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Provincia de Lima, Peru) kicks off the night in her UFC debut against Carli Judice (3-2, fighting out of Lafayette, LA)
Josiane Nunes vs Priscila Cachoeira
- Hard-hitting bantamweights with seven knockouts apiece collide as Josiane Nunes (10-3, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (12-6, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Daniel Barez vs Andre Lima
- Daniel Barez (17-6, fighting out of Valencia, Spain) looks to pick up from where he left off in 2024 against undefeated flyweight prospect Andre Lima (10-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil)
Stephanie Luciano vs Sam Hughes
- Stephanie Luciano (6-1-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to stay perfect inside the Octagon when she squares off against Sam Hughes (9-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) at strawweight
Carlos Vera vs Josias Musasa
- Bantamweight Carlos Vera (11-4, fighting out of Falls Church, VA) searches for his first win inside the Octagon against undefeated knockout artist Josias Musasa (8-0, fighting out of Lubumbashi, D.R. Congo)
SuYoung You vs AJ Cunningham
- Road To UFC, Season 3 bantamweight winner SuYoung You (14-3, 2 NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea) makes his UFC debut against AJ Cunningham (11-4, fighting out of Batesville, AR)
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ryan Spann
- In the featured prelim, No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (12-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) defends his place in the rankings against divisional newcomer Ryan Spann (22-10, fighting out of Beaumont, TX by way of Memphis, TN)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.