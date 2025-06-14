 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon and crowd during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Atlanta

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, Live From State Farm Arena In Atlanta On June 14
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 14, 2025

UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Results

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Prelim Results

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Vanessa Demopoulos

  • Flyweights kick off the action in Atlanta as Jamey-Lyn Horth (7-2, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) takes on Vanessa Demopoulos (11-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Phil Rowe vs Ange Loosa

  • Welterweight Phil Rowe (10-5, fighting out of Orlando, FL) looks to get back in the win column against Ange Loosa (10-4, 1 NC, fighting out of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland by way of Kinshasa, DR Congo)

Ricky Simon vs Cameron Smotherman

  • Ricky Simon (21-6, fighting out of Vancouver, WA) faces short-notice opponent Cameron Smotherman (12-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) at bantamweight

Cody Durden vs Jose Ochoa

  • Flyweight Cody Durden (17-7-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) kicks off his 2025 campaign against Jose Ochoa (7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Peru)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Kris Moutinho

  • Dana White's Contender Series standout Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA) welcomes Kris Moutinho (14-6, fighting out of Milford, MA) back to the Octagon

Michael Chiesa vs Court McGee

  • UFC veteran Michael Chiesa (18-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) makes his 20th walk to the Octagon to take on Court McGee (23-13, fighting out of Orem, UT)

Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato

  • In the featured prelim, Paul Craig (17-9-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland) makes his return to light heavyweight against Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

