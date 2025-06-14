Prelim Results | UFC Atlanta

UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Results
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Prelim Results
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Vanessa Demopoulos
- Flyweights kick off the action in Atlanta as Jamey-Lyn Horth (7-2, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) takes on Vanessa Demopoulos (11-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Phil Rowe vs Ange Loosa
- Welterweight Phil Rowe (10-5, fighting out of Orlando, FL) looks to get back in the win column against Ange Loosa (10-4, 1 NC, fighting out of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland by way of Kinshasa, DR Congo)
Ricky Simon vs Cameron Smotherman
- Ricky Simon (21-6, fighting out of Vancouver, WA) faces short-notice opponent Cameron Smotherman (12-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) at bantamweight
Cody Durden vs Jose Ochoa
- Flyweight Cody Durden (17-7-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) kicks off his 2025 campaign against Jose Ochoa (7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Peru)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Kris Moutinho
- Dana White's Contender Series standout Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA) welcomes Kris Moutinho (14-6, fighting out of Milford, MA) back to the Octagon
Michael Chiesa vs Court McGee
- UFC veteran Michael Chiesa (18-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) makes his 20th walk to the Octagon to take on Court McGee (23-13, fighting out of Orem, UT)
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato
- In the featured prelim, Paul Craig (17-9-1, fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland) makes his return to light heavyweight against Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
