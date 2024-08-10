 Skip to main content
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 10, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight headliner as No. 8 ranked contender Marcin Tybura and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac square off once again. Spivac is looking for redemption after Tybura's victory in their first meeting in 2020.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TYBURA vs SPIVAC 2 takes place Saturday, August 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 Prelim Results

Stephanie Luciano vs Talita Alencar

  • After their initial encounter on Dana White's Contender Series ended in a draw, strawweights Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) and Talita Alencar (5-0-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL, originally from Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) will face off again to settle the score

Youssef Zalal vs Jarno Errens

  • The always exciting Youssef Zalal (14-5-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO by way of Casablanca, Morocco) locks horns with Jarno Errens (14-5-1, fighting out of Heerlen, The Netherlands) at featherweight

Jhonata Diniz vs Karl Williams

  • Undefeated heavyweight Jhonata Diniz (7-0, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) hopes to keep his 100 percent finish rate intact against the streaking Karl Williams (10-1, fighting out of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands), who's riding a seven-fight win streak

Karol Rosa vs Pannie Kianzad

  • Ranked bantamweight contenders look to get one step closer to the Top 5 as No. 8 Karol Rosa (17-6, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 11 Pannie Kianzad (17-8, fighting out of Helsingborg, Sweden by way of Ahvaz, Iran)

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2 live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

