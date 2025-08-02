 Skip to main content
A general view of the octagon before the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On August 2, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 2, 2025

UFC returns to the APEX with a high-stakes flyweight main event featuring No. 6 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira facing undefeated rising star HyunSung Park. In the co-main, exciting lightweights Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan collide in a bout promising nonstop action.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs PARK takes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:

Piera Rodriguez vs Ketlen Souza

  • The first fight of the night sees Piera Rodriguez (10-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) square off against Ketlen Souza (15-5, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

  • Undefeated flyweight prospect Rafael Esetvam (13-0, fighting out of Macapá, Amapa, Brazil) aims to stay perfect as a pro against Felipe Bunes (14-7, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)

Austin Bashi vs John Yannis

  • Dana White's Contender Series standout Austin Bashi (13-1, fighting out of West Bloomfield, MI) looks to rebound from his first-ever loss against UFC newcomer John Yannis (9-3, fighting out of Plainview, TX) at featherweight

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

  • DWCS grad Nick Klein (6-2, fighting out of Adell, WI by way of Milwaukee, WI) searches for his first official UFC win against fellow middleweight Andrey Pulyaev (9-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

  • Middleweight submission specialist Rodolfo Vieira (10-3, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on TUF 29 contestant Tresean Gore (6-3, fighting out of Lawrenceville, GA)

Featured Prelim: Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

  • In the featured prelim, Road To UFC bantamweight tournament winner Rinya Nakamura (9-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) collides with TUF 32 contestant Nathan Fletcher (9-2, fighting out of Liverpool, England)

