Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On August 2, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 2, 2025
UFC returns to the APEX with a high-stakes flyweight main event featuring No. 6 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira facing undefeated rising star HyunSung Park. In the co-main, exciting lightweights Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan collide in a bout promising nonstop action.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TAIRA vs PARKtakes place Saturday, August 2 in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Dana White's Contender Series standout Austin Bashi (13-1, fighting out of West Bloomfield, MI) looks to rebound from his first-ever loss against UFC newcomer John Yannis (9-3, fighting out of Plainview, TX) at featherweight
DWCS grad Nick Klein (6-2, fighting out of Adell, WI by way of Milwaukee, WI) searches for his first official UFC win against fellow middleweight Andrey Pulyaev (9-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)
Featured Prelim: Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
In the featured prelim, Road To UFC bantamweight tournament winner Rinya Nakamura (9-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) collides with TUF 32 contestant Nathan Fletcher (9-2, fighting out of Liverpool, England)