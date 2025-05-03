Prelim Results | UFC Des Moines

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated rising star Bo Nickal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Saturday, May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
MORE: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Main Card Results
Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrović
- The Ultimate Fighter, Season 30 flyweight winner Juliana Miller (4-3, fighting out of San Diego, CA) opens UFC's first-ever event in Des Moines against Ivana Petrović (7-2, fighting out of Tønsberg, Norway)
Thomas Petersen vs Don'Tale Mayes
- Heavyweights collide as Thomas Petersen (9-3, fighting out of Webster, MN) and Don'Tale Mayes (11-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, KY) battle to get back in the win column
Gaston Bolanos vs Quang Le
- Gaston Bolanos (8-4, fighting out of Dublin, CA by way of Lima, Peru) aims for his second straight win when he meets Quang Le (8-2, fighting out of Brooklyn Center, MN by way of Bien Hoa, Vietnam) in a bantamweight bout
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson
- No. 9 ranked strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez (17-5-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) faces surging No. 12 ranked contender Gillian Robertson (15-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, FL by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev
- The Ultimate Fighter, Season 32 middleweight winner Ryan Loder (8-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) makes his UFC debut against rising prospect Azamat Bekoev (19-3, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia)
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate
- In the featured prelim, No. 10 ranked bantamweight contender Yana Santos (15-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) takes on former 135-pound champion and No. 12 ranked contender Miesha Tate (20-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.