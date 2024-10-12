 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @spencerkyte • Oct. 12, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal flyweight matchup featuring former title challenger and No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Royval taking on undefeated rising star, No. 5 ranked Tatsuro Taira.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 1pm PT/4pm ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Prelim Results

Clayton Carpenter vs Lucas Rocha

  • Flyweights Clayton Carpenter (7-0, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) and Lucas Rocha (17-1, fighting out of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil) collide in a battle of Dana White's Contender Series grads

Dan Argueta vs Cody Haddon

  • Dan Argueta (9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Orland Park, IL) faces UFC debutant Cody Haddon (7-1, fighting out of Carramar, Perth, WA) at bantamweight

Julia Polastri vs Cory McKenna

  • Julia Polastri (12-4, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on Dana White's Contender Series standout Cory McKenna (8-3, fighting out of Cwmbran, Wales)

Junior Tafa vs Sean Sharaf

  • Hard-hitting heavyweight Junior Tafa (5-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) faces undefeated UFC newcomer Sean Sharaf (4-0, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA)

Themba Gorimbo vs Niko Price

  • Welterweights Themba Gorimbo (13-4, fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa) and Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, FL) look to steal the show

Jonathan Pearce vs Pat Sabatini

  • Featherweight finisher Jonathan Pearce (14-6, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Johnson City, TN) collides with Pat Sabatini (18-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)

CJ Vergara vs Ramazan Temirov

  • Dana White's Contender Series contract winner CJ Vergara (12-5-1, fighting out of San Antonio, TX) goes toe-to-toe with promotional newcomer Ramazan Temirov (17-2-1, fighting out of Karshi, Uzbekistan)

