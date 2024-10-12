Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

Announcements
UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal flyweight matchup featuring former title challenger and No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Royval taking on undefeated rising star, No. 5 ranked Tatsuro Taira.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 1pm PT/4pm ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ at 4pm PT/7pm ET.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Results
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Prelim Results
Clayton Carpenter vs Lucas Rocha
- Flyweights Clayton Carpenter (7-0, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) and Lucas Rocha (17-1, fighting out of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil) collide in a battle of Dana White's Contender Series grads
Dan Argueta vs Cody Haddon
- Dan Argueta (9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of Orland Park, IL) faces UFC debutant Cody Haddon (7-1, fighting out of Carramar, Perth, WA) at bantamweight
Julia Polastri vs Cory McKenna
- Julia Polastri (12-4, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on Dana White's Contender Series standout Cory McKenna (8-3, fighting out of Cwmbran, Wales)
Junior Tafa vs Sean Sharaf
- Hard-hitting heavyweight Junior Tafa (5-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) faces undefeated UFC newcomer Sean Sharaf (4-0, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA)
Themba Gorimbo vs Niko Price
- Welterweights Themba Gorimbo (13-4, fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa) and Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, FL) look to steal the show
Jonathan Pearce vs Pat Sabatini
- Featherweight finisher Jonathan Pearce (14-6, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Johnson City, TN) collides with Pat Sabatini (18-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)
CJ Vergara vs Ramazan Temirov
- Dana White's Contender Series contract winner CJ Vergara (12-5-1, fighting out of San Antonio, TX) goes toe-to-toe with promotional newcomer Ramazan Temirov (17-2-1, fighting out of Karshi, Uzbekistan)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
