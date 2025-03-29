Prelim Results | UFC Mexico

UFC returns to Mexico City for the second time in two years and seventh time overall for a pivotal flyweight showdown between former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and former title challenger and No. 9 ranked Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, all-action lightweights collide as Manuel Torres meets Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG takes place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
MarQuel Mederos vs Austin Hubbard
- MarQuel Mederos (9-1, fighting out of Englewood, CO) kicks off the UFC Mexico prelims against The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 lightweight finalist Austin Hubbard (17-8, fighting out of Dixon, IL)
Jamall Emmers vs Gabriel Miranda
- Jamall Emmers (20-8, fighting out of Redlands, CA) looks to get back to winning ways against submission ace Gabriel Miranda (17-7, fighting out of Telemaco Borba, Parana, Brazil)
Rafa Garcia vs Vinc Pichel
- Rafa Garcia (16-4, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) aims for a statement finish against UFC veteran Vinc Pichel (14-4, fighting out of Englewood, CO by way of Simi Valley, CA)
Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri
- No. 11 ranked strawweight Loopy Godinez (12-5, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) locks horns with Julia Polastri (13-4, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa
- Christian Rodriguez (12-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) looks to steal the hype from Melquizael Costa (22-7, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil), who finished his last two opponents via submission
Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier
- Jose Daniel Medina (11-4, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia) searches for his first win inside the Octagon against Dana White's Contender Series standout Ateba Gautier (6-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) in the featured prelim
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on March 29, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.