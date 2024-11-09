Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

It wasn’t until the final preliminary card bout of the day that we saw the third round, as Melissa Mullins registered a second-round submission in the opener before Tresean Gore, Da’Mon Blackshear, Charles Radtke, and Elizeu dos Santos followed with first-round stoppage wins before ascending Brazilian Denise Gomes went the distance with Polish veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz to close out the opening slate.

It was all-action from the outset and we have the details on how things played out collected for your enjoyment below.

