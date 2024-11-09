Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Athletes
Saturday’s centennial Fight Night event at the UFC APEX began with five straight finishes, getting everyone fired up for another exciting evening of action inside the UFC Octagon.
It wasn’t until the final preliminary card bout of the day that we saw the third round, as Melissa Mullins registered a second-round submission in the opener before Tresean Gore, Da’Mon Blackshear, Charles Radtke, and Elizeu dos Santos followed with first-round stoppage wins before ascending Brazilian Denise Gomes went the distance with Polish veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz to close out the opening slate.
It was all-action from the outset and we have the details on how things played out collected for your enjoyment below.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Results
- Carlos Prates defeats Neil Magny by KO (left hand) at 4:50 of Round 1
- Reinier de Ridder defeats Gerald Meerschaert by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:44 of Round 3
- Gaston Bolanos defeats Cortavious Romious by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gillian Robertson defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Duško Todorović by TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1
- Denise Gomes defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Zach Scroggin by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1
- Charles Radtke defeats Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 1
- Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Cody Stamann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1
- Tresean Gore defeats Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:23 of Round 1
Melissa Mullins defeats Klaudia Sygula by TKO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Prelim Results
Melissa Mullins defeats Klaudia Sygula by TKO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round 2
Once Melissa Mullins was able to get the fight to the canvas, the British bantamweight was too much for promotional newcomer Klaudia Sygula.
Melissa Mullins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

After the two patiently pawed at one another to begin the contest, Mullins eventually hit a trip from a body lock position and worked her way to mount, reaching the dominant position in the closing seconds of the opening round. She marched out at the start of the second, put Syguła on the canvas with ease, and once again advanced to mount, securing the finish with a series of unanswered blows.
Melissa Mullins Hammers Her Way To Second Round TKO | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

The only knock on Mullins here is that she missed weight by a pound on Friday, otherwise, this was a sharp effort that showed her class on the ground. Now 2-1 inside the Octagon, “No Mess” is one to continue to track going forward in the 135-pound weight class.
Tresean Gore defeats Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:23 of Round 1
Welcome back, Tresean Gore!
Tresean Gore Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Competing for the first time in two years, Gore hit the same high-elbow guillotine to finish Antonio Trocoli in the opening round on Saturday that he used to put Josh Fremd to sleep last time out.
Tresean Gore Sinks In First Round Guillotine | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

The former Ultimate Fighter finalist clearly has a good feel for that finish and a gnarly squeeze. Gore profiled as an explosive athlete with tons of room to develop coming off Season 29 of the long-running reality TV series, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to progress if he’s able to stay healthy and active.
Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Cody Stamann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1
Once Da’Mon Blackshear had Cody Stamann rocked, “Da Monster” made sure not to let the bantamweight veteran see the end of the opening round.
Da’Mon Blackshear Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

While the veteran Stamann started well, maintaining range and landing combinations, Blackshear found the mark with a flying knee along the fence that shook Stamann, and from there, the standout grappler really went to work. After attacking a mounted guillotine choke, Blackshear transitioned from a face crank to the rear-naked choke after Stamann gave up his back, securing the tap in the final minute of the round.
Da'Mon Blackshear Secures Rear-Naked Choke In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Blackshear has struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon, but his skills on the canvas are not to be underrated. This win snapped a two-fight skid and pushed his record to 3-3-1 in the UFC, with each of those victories coming inside the distance.
Charles Radtke defeats Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 1
Is there some kind of extra competition going on tonight at the UFC APEX to see who can finish the quickest?
Charles Radtke Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Charles Radtke didn’t take long to back Matthew Semelsberger to the fence and find a home for his punishing left hand, wobbling “Semi the Jedi” with the first one, then sending him to a knee with the second, and finishing the contest with a string of follow-up blows.
Charles Radtke Stops Semelsberger In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

This was a devastating performance for Radtke, who has earned first-round finishes in each of his last two UFC victories, and moved to 10-4 overall with the quick, impressive finish.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Zach Scroggin by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1
The hits just keep on coming!
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos got Zach Scroggin thinking about low kicks, and then attacked with the hands, dropping his short-notice foe with a right hand to the temple. From there, the Brazilian veteran unloaded a torrent of blows that prompted referee Chris Tognoni to step in and stop the fight.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Earns First-Round TKO | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

This was a needed return to the win column for the 37-year-old divisional mainstay, and his first finish since submitting Curtis Millender all the way back in March 2019. “Capoeira” is now 11-4-1 inside the Octagon and 25-8-1 overall in his career after making quick work of Scroggin on Saturday.
Denise Gomes defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Denise Gomes picked up her second straight win and fourth victory in five outings in the final preliminary card fight of the day, out-working veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz over three rounds.
Denise Gomes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

The Brazilian leaned on her edges in the speed and physicality departments, forcing Kowalkiewicz back to the fence where she landed knees and short punches while also getting the better of the exchanges in space. Each had moments where they looked to maintain the run of finishes throughout the remainder of the prelims in the final minute of the fight, but it was for naught.
Called upon for the first time today, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Gomes, who picked up her second win of the year and fourth victory in her last five fights. Still just 24 years old, Gomes continues to show improvements each time out and remains one to watch in the 115-pound weight class heading into 2025.
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
