A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Kansas City

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, Live From T-Mobile Center In Kansas City
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 26, 2025

As part of TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, UFC returns to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with an epic welterweight main event between No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry and No. 13 ranked Carlos Prates. In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith makes his final walk to the Octagon against rising star Zhang Mingyang.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY VS PRATES takes place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Results

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Main Card Results

Chelsea Chandler vs Joselyne Edwards

  • Bantamweights get the show started in Kansas City as Chelsea Chandler (6-3, fighting out of Stockton, CA) takes on Joselyne Edwards (14-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama)

Timmy Cuamba vs Roberto Romero

  • Featherweight Timmy Cuamba (8-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) aims for his first win inside the Octagon against Roberto Romero (8-4-1, fighting out of Chihuahua, México) 

Jaqueline Amorim vs Polyana Viana

  • Rising strawweight prospect Jaqueline Amorim (9-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) looks four her fourth-straight finish against Polyana Viana (13-7, fighting out of São Geraldo do Araguaia, Pará, Brazil)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Cameron Saaiman

  • Bantamweight prospects collide as Dana White's Contender Series standout Malcolm Wellmaker (8-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA) makes his UFC debut against Cameron Saaiman (9-2, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Alatengheili

  • Da'Mon Blackshear (16-7-1, fighting out of Miami, FL) aims for his third-straight submission against fellow bantamweight Alatengheili (17-9-2, fighting out of Beijing, China)

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda

Evan Elder vs Gauge Young

  • Lightweight Evan Elder (9-2, fighting out of Hillsboro, MO) aims for his third-straight win against UFC debutant Gauge Young (9-2, fighting out of Sedalia, MO)

Matt Schnell vs Jimmy Flick

  • In the featured prelim, Matt Schnell (16-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) makes his return to the Octagon against Jimmy Flick (17-7, fighting out of Shreveport, LA)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

