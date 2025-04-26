Prelim Results | UFC Kansas City

As part of TKO Takeover Presented by VeChain, UFC returns to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with an epic welterweight main event between No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry and No. 13 ranked Carlos Prates. In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith makes his final walk to the Octagon against rising star Zhang Mingyang.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY VS PRATES takes place Saturday, April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The main card will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The prelims will kick off streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
RELATED: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Results
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates Main Card Results
Chelsea Chandler vs Joselyne Edwards
- Bantamweights get the show started in Kansas City as Chelsea Chandler (6-3, fighting out of Stockton, CA) takes on Joselyne Edwards (14-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama)
Timmy Cuamba vs Roberto Romero
- Featherweight Timmy Cuamba (8-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) aims for his first win inside the Octagon against Roberto Romero (8-4-1, fighting out of Chihuahua, México)
Jaqueline Amorim vs Polyana Viana
- Rising strawweight prospect Jaqueline Amorim (9-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) looks four her fourth-straight finish against Polyana Viana (13-7, fighting out of São Geraldo do Araguaia, Pará, Brazil)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Cameron Saaiman
- Bantamweight prospects collide as Dana White's Contender Series standout Malcolm Wellmaker (8-0, fighting out of Augusta, GA) makes his UFC debut against Cameron Saaiman (9-2, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa)
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Alatengheili
- Da'Mon Blackshear (16-7-1, fighting out of Miami, FL) aims for his third-straight submission against fellow bantamweight Alatengheili (17-9-2, fighting out of Beijing, China)
Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda
- Chris Gutierrez (21-6-2, fighting out of Englewood, CO) meets John Castaneda (21-7, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN) at featherweight
Evan Elder vs Gauge Young
- Lightweight Evan Elder (9-2, fighting out of Hillsboro, MO) aims for his third-straight win against UFC debutant Gauge Young (9-2, fighting out of Sedalia, MO)
Matt Schnell vs Jimmy Flick
- In the featured prelim, Matt Schnell (16-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) makes his return to the Octagon against Jimmy Flick (17-7, fighting out of Shreveport, LA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri On April 26, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.