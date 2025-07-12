Prelim Results | UFC Nashville

UFC returns to Nashville with a clash of heavyweight knockout artists as former world title challenger and current No. 9 ranked contender Derrick Lewis battles No. 13 Tallison Teixeira. Also, fan favorite No. 14 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia, who rides a 5-fight finish streak into Saturday.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 6pm ET/3 pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Fatima Kline vs Melissa Martinez
- Strawweights get the night started as Fatima Kline (7-1, fighting out of Hyde Park, NY) squares off against Melissa Martinez (8-1, fighting out of Estado de Mexico, Mexico)
Mitch Ramirez vs Mike Davis
- Mitch Ramirez (8-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to secure his first win inside the Octagon against Mike Davis (11-3, fighting out of Orlando, FL) at lightweight
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Valter Walker
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) aims for his third-straight first round finish since moving up to heavyweight when he takes on Valter Walker (13-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Lauren Murphy vs Eduarda Moura
- In what will be her final walk to the UFC Octagon, flyweight Lauren Murphy (16-6, fighting out of Denver, CO, by way of Houston, TX) aims for the perfect sendoff against Eduarda Moura (11-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)
Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani
- Jake Matthews (21-7, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) and Chidi Njokuani (25-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) collide in a welterweight bout that promises action from start to finish
Featured Prelim: Max Griffin vs Chris Curtis
- In the featured prelim, Max Griffin (20-11, fighting out of Sacramento CA) welcomes Chris Curtis (31-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Cincinnati, OH) to the welterweight division
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.