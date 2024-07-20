 Skip to main content
Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Jul. 20, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Prelim Results

Mohammed Usman vs Thomas Peterson

  • Heavyweights Mohammed Usman (11-3, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, CO) and Thomas Peterson (8-2, fighting out of Webster, MN) look for a highlight-reel finish

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Luana Carolina vs Lucie Pudilova

  • Luana Carolina (10-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Lucie Pudilova (14-9, fighting out of Pribram, Czech Republic) collide in a matchup of flyweight strikers

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Loik Radzhabov vs Trey Ogden

  • Lightweights Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) and Trey Ogden (17-6, fighting out of Kansas City, MO)

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Miranda Maverick vs Dione Barbosa

  • Miranda Maverick (15-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Buffalo, MO) and Dione Barbosa (7-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) meet in a battle of flyweight prospects

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson

  • Brian Kelleher (24-15, fighting out of Selden, NY) faces fellow veteran Cody Gibson (20-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) at bantamweight

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC Vegas 94
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R) and Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) start their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Free Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor | UFC Muted

In This Episode Of Muted, Explore The UFC's Greatest Moments As If You Were Sitting Octagon-Side! No Commentary Just Fight, Crowd & Corner Sounds!

Watch the Video
Sean Strickland taunts Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the closing moments of their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS

We Asked Our Fans To Pick Their Top UFC Upsets!

Watch the Video
UFC and the Stand Together Foundation collaborated with The Phoenix to host a sober community workout led by lightweight Jared Gordon
Community

UFC Partners with Stand Together to visit The Phoenix…

More