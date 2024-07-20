Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

Free Fight
UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Results
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Prelim Results
Mohammed Usman vs Thomas Peterson
- Heavyweights Mohammed Usman (11-3, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, CO) and Thomas Peterson (8-2, fighting out of Webster, MN) look for a highlight-reel finish
Luana Carolina vs Lucie Pudilova
- Luana Carolina (10-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Lucie Pudilova (14-9, fighting out of Pribram, Czech Republic) collide in a matchup of flyweight strikers
Loik Radzhabov vs Trey Ogden
- Lightweights Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) and Trey Ogden (17-6, fighting out of Kansas City, MO)
Miranda Maverick vs Dione Barbosa
- Miranda Maverick (15-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Buffalo, MO) and Dione Barbosa (7-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) meet in a battle of flyweight prospects
Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson
- Brian Kelleher (24-15, fighting out of Selden, NY) faces fellow veteran Cody Gibson (20-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) at bantamweight
