Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 1, 2025
The action returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape looks to make his case for the next title shot at 125 pounds when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev. Plus, exciting lightweight prospects collide as Nasrat Haqparast takes on 2024 standout Esteban Ribovics.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEVtakes place Saturday, March 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
The prelims kick off with a pivotal flyweight matchup as No. 12 ranked contender Charles Johnson (17-6, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) takes on rising prospect Ramazan Temirov (18-3, fighting out of Karshi, Uzbekistan)
Danny Silva (9-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, CA) looks to remain unbeaten inside the Octagon when he takes on hard-hitting featherweight Lucas Almeida (15-3, fighting out of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Veteran featherweight Ricardo Ramos (17-6, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) collides with the fast-rising Chepe Mariscal (17-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO), who's won each of his four UFC bouts
Heavyweights close out the prelims as former Jacksonville Jaguar defensive end Austen Lane (13-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Jacksonville, Florida) collides with undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Mario Pinto (9-0, fighting out of London, England)