Prelim Results | UFC Baku

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Results