Prelim Results | UFC Baku

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall in Baku on June 21
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jun. 21, 2025
UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Prelim Results
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman
Heavyweights collide in UFC's first-ever fight in Azerbaijan as Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0, 1 NC, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 heavyweight winner Mohammed Usman (11-4, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, CO)