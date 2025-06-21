 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Baku

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall in Baku on June 21
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 21, 2025

UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Results

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Prelim Results

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman

  • Heavyweights collide in UFC's first-ever fight in Azerbaijan as Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0, 1 NC, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 heavyweight winner Mohammed Usman (11-4, fighting out of Auchi, Nigeria by way of Denver, CO)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Azat Maksum

  • No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) defends his spot in the Top 15 against Azat Maksum (15-1, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan)

Irina Alekseeva vs Klaudia Sygula

  • Bantamweight Irina Alekseeva (5-2, fighting out of Chelyabinsk, Russia) squares off against Klaudia Sygula (6-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland)

Daria Zhelezniakova vs Melissa Mullins

  • Daria Zhelezniakova (9-2, fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia) looks to bounce back from her only defeat in the Octagon against Mellisa Mullins (7-1, fighting out of Coventry, England)

Ismael Naurdiev vs JunYong Park

  • Middleweight finisher Ismael Naurdiev (24-7, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) collides with the always exciting JunYong Park (18-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

SeokHyeon Ko vs Oban Elliott

  • In the featured prelim, UFC newcomer SeokHyeon Ko (11-2, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) looks to put an end to Oban Elliott's (12-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) eight-fight win streak

Order UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

