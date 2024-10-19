 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @spencerkyte • Oct. 19, 2024

UFC continues its run at UFC APEX with an exciting middleweight matchup between two surging contenders as No. 13 ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14 Michel Pereira. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau aims to defend his spot in the Top 10 against No. 14 Asu Almabayev.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Results

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Prelim Results

Austen Lane vs Robelis Despaigne

  • Heavyweight's open the card as Austen Lane (12-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Jacksonville, FL) takes on lighting quick finisher Robelis Despaigne (5-1, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba)

Melissa Martinez vs Alice Ardelean

  • Melissa Martinez (7-1, fighting out of Estado de Mexico, Mexico) searches for her first win inside the Octagon when she takes on fellow strawweight Alice Ardelean

Jessica Penne vs Elise Reed

  • Veteran strawweight Jessica Penne (14-8, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) squares off against Elise Reed ( 7-4, fighting out of Princeton, NJ)

Joselyne Edwards vs Tamires Vidal

  • Joselyne Edwards (13-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) faces Tamires Vidal (7-3, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at bantamweight

Brad Katona vs Jean Matsumoto

  • Two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (16-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) takes on undefeated bantamweight Jean Matsumoto (15-0, fighting out of Braganca Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil)

Matheus Nicolau vs Asu Almabayev

  • Perennial flyweight contender and the current No. 7 ranked 125er Matheus Nicolau (19-5-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) faces rising star and No. 14 ranked Asu Almabayev (20-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan), who rides a 16-fight win streak into the biggest test of his pro career

