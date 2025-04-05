Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 5, 2025
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHYtakes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
No. 15 ranked heavyweight contender Martin Buday (14-2, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) takes on UFC newcomer Uran Satybaldiev (9-0, fighting out of Osh, Kyrgyzstan), who makes his debut on two days' notice
Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Buriam, Thailand) aims for her fourth-straight victory when she takes on Istela Nunes (6-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Diana Belbita (15-9, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) and Dione Barbosa (7-3, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) close out the prelims at flyweight