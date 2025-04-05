 Skip to main content
General view of the UFC Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. (Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 5, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Results

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Prelim Results

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Talita Alencar

  • Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) and Talita Alencar (5-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) kickoff the night at strawweight

Martin Buday vs Uran Satybaldiev

  • No. 15 ranked heavyweight contender Martin Buday (14-2, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) takes on UFC newcomer Uran Satybaldiev (9-0, fighting out of Osh, Kyrgyzstan), who makes his debut on two days' notice

Victor Henry vs Pedro Falcao

  • Bantamweights Victor Henry (24-7, fighting out of Southgate, CA) and Pedro Falcao (16-4, fighting out of Porto Velho, Rondônia, Brazil) search for their first win of 2025

Loma Lookboonmee vs Istela Nunes

  • Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Buriam, Thailand) aims for her fourth-straight victory when she takes on Istela Nunes (6-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Rhys McKee vs Daniel Frunza

  • Welterweight finisher Rhys McKee (13-6-1, fighting out of Ballymena, Ireland) looks to keep his 100% finish rate in tact against Daniel Frunza (9-2, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Iasi, Romania)

Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa

  • Diana Belbita (15-9, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) and Dione Barbosa (7-3, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) close out the prelims at flyweight

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

