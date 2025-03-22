Prelim Results | UFC London

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No. 5 ranked Sean Brady. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No. 6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs BRADY airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by main card action at 4pm ET/1pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Results
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Prelim Results
Guram Kutateladze vs Kauê Fernandes
- Lightweights kick the night off as Guram Kutateladze 13-4, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) takes on Kauê Fernandes (9-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolán Loughran
- Nathan Fletcher (9-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) looks to lock in his eighth submission as a pro against Caolán Loughran (9-2, fighting out of Tyrone, Ireland) at bantamweight
Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar
- Strawweights Shauna Bannon (6-1, fighting out of Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland) and Puja Tomar (9-4, fighting out of Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh, India) look to collect their second straight win
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev
- English powerhouse Christian Leroy Duncan (10-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England) searches for his ninth knockout victory against Dana White's Contender Series grad Andrey Pulyaev (9-2, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)
Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin
- No. 8 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (26-9, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) collides with undefeated No. 10 ranked contender Mick Parkin (10-0, fighting out of Castletown, England)
Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos
- Dana White's Contender Series standout Lone'er Kavanagh (8-0, fighting out of London, England) looks to remain perfect as a pro when he squares off against Felipe dos Santos (8-2, 1 NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)
Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla
- In the featured prelim, Jai Herbert (13-5-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) meets rising prospect Chris Padilla (15-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA), who enters Saturday's contest on a five-fight win streak
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, live from O2 Arena in London, England on March 22, 2025. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 4pm ET/1pm PT.