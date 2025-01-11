Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

The native of Tajikistan, who earned his contract with a victory in Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), put Solecki on the canvas with relative ease in each of the first two rounds, navigating his way through a handful of submissions attempts to work from top position and control the action throughout. While Solecki was able to get into mount in the final minute of the fight, the power disparity between the two was clear prior, and allowed the undefeated lightweight to continue dictating the terms of engagement and getting the better of things.

Aliev moved to 10-0 overall with the victory, and having just turned 24 last month, he remains one of the more intriguing young names in the lightweight division. Tajikistan is becoming a hotbed of MMA action and fandom, and the “Tajik Eagle” is clearly going to be a big part of that going forward.

