Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas collide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch On ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Results
- Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of Round 2
- Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Prelim Results
Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Competing for the first time in nearly two years, Nurullo Aliev maintained his unbeaten record, returning to action with a unanimous decision win over Joe Solecki to open the UFC’s 2025 campaign.
The native of Tajikistan, who earned his contract with a victory in Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), put Solecki on the canvas with relative ease in each of the first two rounds, navigating his way through a handful of submissions attempts to work from top position and control the action throughout. While Solecki was able to get into mount in the final minute of the fight, the power disparity between the two was clear prior, and allowed the undefeated lightweight to continue dictating the terms of engagement and getting the better of things.
Aliev moved to 10-0 overall with the victory, and having just turned 24 last month, he remains one of the more intriguing young names in the lightweight division. Tajikistan is becoming a hotbed of MMA action and fandom, and the “Tajik Eagle” is clearly going to be a big part of that going forward.
Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of Round 2
Fatima Kline was a half-step ahead of Viktoriia Dudakova more often than naught, resulting in the highly regarded prospect collecting a second-round stoppage win to earn her first UFC victory.
The strawweights engaged in a scramble-heavy contest, with Dudakova often initiating, but Kline frequently working her way to top position, where she quickly focused on delivering damage. After splitting the Russian open with a sharp elbow, Kline settled in and began unloading, forcing the stoppage.
This was an outstanding showing from the 24-year-old, who won titles in two weight classes under the CFFC banner prior to signing with the UFC. Now 7-1 and moving in the right direction again, Kline is definitely someone people should be paying close attention to as she continues to make the trek into the Octagon.
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Bruno Lopes
- Undefeated light heavyweight Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) looks to make it two-for-two inside the Octagon when he squares off against Bruno Lopes (13-1, fighting out of Cotia, Brazil)
Ernesta Kareckaitė vs Nicolle Caliari
- Flyweight Ernesta Kareckaitė (5-1-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) searches for her first win inside the Octaon when she takes on UFC newcomer Nicolle Caliari (8-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil)
Preston Parsons vs Jacobe Smith
- Welterweight Preston Parsons (11-5, fighting out of Jacksonville Beach, FL) looks to hand UFC newcomer and DWCS grad Jacobe Smith (9-0, fighting out of Dallas, TX) his first professional loss
Thiago Moisés vs Trey Ogden
- UFC veteran Thiago Moisés (18-8, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil) collides with fellow lightweight Trey Ogden (18-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Kansas City, MO), who aims for his third straight win inside the Octagon
Marco Tulio vs Ihor Potieria
- After securing two wins on Dana White's Contender Series, UFC newcomer Marco Tulio (12-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) will look to carry over that success to the big stage against Ihor Potieria (20-7, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine)
Jose Johnson vs Felipe Bunes
- Flyweights close out the prelims as Jose Johnson (16-9, fighting out of Puyallup, WA by way of La Romana, Dominican Republic) clashes with Felipe Bunes (13-7, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.