Prelim Results | UFC Tampa

UFC returns to Tampa, Florida for the the first time since 2019 with a Top 10 welterweight matchup between former title challenger Colby Covington and rising star Joaquin Buckley. Also on the card, all-action flyweights collide as No. 9 ranked Manel Kape squares off against No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON VS BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, December 14 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Deportes.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Josefine Knutsson vs Piera Rodriguez
- Flyweight Josefine Knutsson (8-0, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) aims to keep her perfect record in tact in the first fight of the night against Piera Rodriguez (9-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela)
Davey Grant vs Ramon Taveras
- A bantamweight bout sees Davey Grant (15-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) battle Ramon Taveras (10-2, fighting out of Duval County, FL)
Miranda Maverick vs Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Miranda Maverick (16-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Buffalo, MO) searches for her fourth straight win inside the Octagon when she takes on Jamey-Lyn North (7-1, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada)
Miles Johns vs Felipe Lima
- Featherweight Miles Johns (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) looks to extend his unbeaten run to five against Felipe Lima (13-1, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil)
Sean Woodson vs Fernando Padilla
- Dana White's Contender Series alum Sean Woodson (12-1-1, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) meets Fernando Padilla (16-5, fighting out of Irvine, CA by way of Chihuahua, MX) in an all-action featherweight bout
Joel Álvarez vs Drakkar Klose
- Lightweight Joel Álvarez (21-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) aims to keep his 100 percent finish rate in tact against Drakkar Klose (15-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of South Haven, MI)
Michael Johnson vs Ottman Azaitar
- UFC Veteran Michael Johnson (23-19, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to add a 10th knockout to his resume when he faces Ottman Azaitar (13-2, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)
