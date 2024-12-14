 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Tampa

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, Live From Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Dec. 14, 2024

UFC returns to Tampa, Florida for the the first time since 2019 with a Top 10 welterweight matchup between former title challenger Colby Covington and rising star Joaquin Buckley. Also on the card, all-action flyweights collide as No. 9 ranked Manel Kape squares off against No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON VS BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, December 14 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Deportes.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Results

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Prelim Results

Josefine Knutsson vs Piera Rodriguez

  • Flyweight Josefine Knutsson (8-0, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) aims to keep her perfect record in tact in the first fight of the night against Piera Rodriguez (9-2, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Davey Grant vs Ramon Taveras

  • A bantamweight bout sees Davey Grant (15-7, fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England) battle Ramon Taveras (10-2, fighting out of Duval County, FL)

Miranda Maverick vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

  • Miranda Maverick (16-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Buffalo, MO) searches for her fourth straight win inside the Octagon when she takes on Jamey-Lyn North (7-1, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada)

Miles Johns vs Felipe Lima

  • Featherweight Miles Johns (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) looks to extend his unbeaten run to five against Felipe Lima (13-1, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil)

Sean Woodson vs Fernando Padilla

  • Dana White's Contender Series alum Sean Woodson (12-1-1, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) meets Fernando Padilla (16-5, fighting out of Irvine, CA by way of Chihuahua, MX) in an all-action featherweight bout

Joel Álvarez vs Drakkar Klose

  • Lightweight Joel Álvarez (21-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) aims to keep his 100 percent finish rate in tact against Drakkar Klose (15-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of South Haven, MI)

Michael Johnson vs Ottman Azaitar

  • UFC Veteran Michael Johnson (23-19, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to add a 10th knockout to his resume when he faces Ottman Azaitar (13-2, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

