Prelim Results | UFC Seattle

Modestas Bukauskas opened the night with a first-round finish before Nursulton Ruziboev and Austin Vanderford followed with second-round stoppage wins of their own. Washington state product Ricky Simón got himself back into the win column with an hellacious first-round knockout win over Javid Basharat, with Mansur Abdul-Malik continuing the stoppage-fest by rallying to put away Nick Klein in the second.

And the finishes kept coming.

Brazilian Melquizael Costa picked up the biggest win of his career in the penultimate preliminary card fight, submitting featherweight veteran and Federal Way, Washington native Andre Fili before Ion Cutelaba closed out the all-finishes opening slate with a first-round submission win over Ibo Aslan.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Results