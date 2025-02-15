Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar collides with the surging Youseff Zalal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Results
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Prelim Results
Ascending bantamweight Jacqueline Cavalcanti pushed her record to 4-0 inside the Octagon with a clean and clear decision win over Julia Avila in Saturday’s opener.
From the outset, the 27-year-old Portuguese fighter was the more effective of the two, utilizing her long, straight shots to chip away and batter Avila.
She busted up the returning “Raging Panda” in the second and continued to dominate the exchanges in the third, never allowing the trailing Avila to build any momentum.
This was another sharp effort for the streaking Cavalcanti, who has now won seven straight overall. She’s easily the most intriguing emerging name in the 135-pound weight class and should garner another step up in competition next time out after adding another one-sided win to her resume here. | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards
Don'Tale Mayes vs Valter Walker
- No. 15 ranked Don'Tale Mayes (11-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, KY) looks to cement his place in the heavyweight rankings with a win over Brazilian prospect Valter Walker (12-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Vince Morales vs Elijah Smith
- Bantamweight Vince Morales (16-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Ontario, OR) takes on Dana White's Contender Series grad and UFC newcomer Elijah Smith (7-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, CO)
Gabriel Bonfim vs Khaos Williams
- Submission specialist Gabriel Bonfim (16-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) collides with hard-hitting welterweight Khaos Williams (15-3, fighting out of Detroit, MI)
Rafael Estevam vs Jesus Aguilar
- Undefeated flyweight Rafael Estevam (12-0, fighting out of Macapá, Amapa, Brazil) aims to stay perfect as a pro when he takes on surging prospect Jesus Aguilar (11-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
Angela Hill vs Ketlen Souza
- Winningest strawweight in UFC history Angela Hill (17-14, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Clinton, MD) searches for her 12th win inside the Octagon against the all-action Ketlen Souza (15-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
Connor Matthews vs Jose Miguel Delgado
- Featherweight Connor Matthews (7-2, fighting out of Mattapoisett, MA) and Dana White's Contender Series standout Jose Miguel Delgado (8-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) battle for their first UFC win to close out the prelims
