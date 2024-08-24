Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Announcements
UFC returns to the APEX with a high stakes middleweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier taking on No. 12 Caio Borralho. In addition, veteran welterweight No. 12 Neil Magny and undefeated Michael Morales lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Results
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Prelim Results
Wang Cong vs Victoria Leonardo
- Undefeated flyweight Wang Cong (5-0, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) and Victoria Leonardo (9-6, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) get the night started
Zygimantas Ramask vs Nathan Fletcher
- Featherweight's Zygimantas Ramask (9-2, fighting out of Ukmergė, Lithuania) and Nathan Fletcher (8-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) collide in a battle of The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 contestants
Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs Josiane Nunes
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1, fighting out of Almada, Portugal) meets knockout artists Josiane Nunes (10-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) at bantamweight
Viacheslav Borshchev vs James Llontop
- Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Volgograd, Russia) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series alum James Llontop (14-3, fighting out of Lima, Peru)
Zachary Reese vs Jose Daniel Medina
- Former Dana White's Contender Series competitors Zachary Reese (7-1, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) and Jose Daniel Medina (11-3, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia) face off at middleweight
Dennis Buzukja vs Francis Marshall
- Two more athletes previously featured on Dana White's Contender Series close out the prelims as Dennis Buzukja (12-4, fighting out of Staten Island, NY) takes on Francis Marshall (7-2, fighting out of Jersey City, NJ) at lightweight
