 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 24, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a high stakes middleweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier taking on No. 12 Caio Borralho. In addition, veteran welterweight No. 12 Neil Magny and undefeated Michael Morales lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Results

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Prelim Results

Wang Cong vs Victoria Leonardo

  • Undefeated flyweight Wang Cong (5-0, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) and Victoria Leonardo (9-6, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) get the night started

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Zygimantas Ramask vs Nathan Fletcher

  • Featherweight's Zygimantas Ramask (9-2, fighting out of Ukmergė, Lithuania) and Nathan Fletcher (8-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) collide in a battle of The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 contestants

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs Josiane Nunes

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Viacheslav Borshchev vs James Llontop

  • Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Volgograd, Russia) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series alum James Llontop (14-3, fighting out of Lima, Peru)

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Zachary Reese vs Jose Daniel Medina

  • Former Dana White's Contender Series competitors Zachary Reese (7-1, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) and Jose Daniel Medina (11-3, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia) face off at middleweight

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Dennis Buzukja vs Francis Marshall

  • Two more athletes previously featured on Dana White's Contender Series close out the prelims as Dennis Buzukja (12-4, fighting out of Staten Island, NY) takes on Francis Marshall (7-2, fighting out of Jersey City, NJ) at lightweight

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Watch on ESPN+

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC - UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
results
Live Results
fight results
UFC Vegas 96
Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City
Announcements

Alex Pereira Returns To Headline UFC 307 With Khalil…

Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah, On Saturday, October 5, 2024

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More