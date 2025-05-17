Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights, as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Results
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Prelim Results
Tecia Pennington vs Luana Pinheiro
- The action kicks off in the strawweight division as No. 13 ranked contender Tecia Pennington (14-7, fighting out of Colorado Springs, CO by way of Fall River, MA) takes on No. 15 ranked Luana Pinheiro (11-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
HyunSung Park vs Carlos Hernandez
- Road To UFC flyweight tournament winner HyunSung Park (9-0, fighting out of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea) puts his undefeated record on the line against Carlos Hernandez (10-4, fighting out of Chicago, IL)
Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes
- Strawweight Elise Reed (8-4, fighting out of Princeton, NJ) aims for her second-straight win when she squares off against the hard-hitting Denise Gomes (10-3, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa
- Luana Santos (8-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to get back in the win column in a bantamweight bout against Tainara Lisboa (7-2, fighting out of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil), who returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023
Yadier del Valle vs Connor Matthews
- Undefeated featherweight prospect Yadier del Valle (8-0, fighting out of Houston, TX) makes his UFC debut against Connor Matthews (7-3, fighting out of Mattapoisett, MA)
Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moisés
- Veteran lightweights collide as Jared Gordon (20-7, fighting out of Astoria, Queens, NY) faces off against Thiago Moisés (19-8, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil)
Gabe Green vs Matheus Camilo
- In the featured prelim, Gabe Green (11-5, fighting out of San Pedro, CA) makes his lightweight debut against promotional debutant Matheus Camilo (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil)
