Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

UFC returns to UFC APEX for a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with intent of breaking into the Top 5 at 170 pounds. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Results
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Prelim Results
Zygimantas Ramaska vs Nathan Fletcher
- TUF 32 featherweight contestants Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2, fighting out of Ukmergė, Lithuania) and Nathan Fletcher (8-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) kickoff the prelims
Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka
- Andre Petroski (11-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) seeks to start another long win streak by taking out Dylan Budka 7-3, fighting out of Baltimore, MD) at middleweight
Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos
- Jaqueline Amorim (8-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) aims to keep her win streak alive against Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Yizha vs Gabriel Santos
- Road To UFC featherweight winner Yizha (25-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) looks to make a statement against Gabriel Santos (10-2, fighting out of Beberibe, CE, Brazil)
Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima
- Flyweight action sees Felipe dos Santos (8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) face off with undefeated Andre Lima (9-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil)
Isaac Dulgarian vs Brendon Marotte
- Issac Dulgarian (6-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) hunts for another first-round finish when he faces Brendon Marotte (8-2, fighting out of Haverhill, MA) in a featherweight bout
Rongzhu vs Chris Padilla
- Road To UFC lightweight winner Rongzhu (25-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) aims to impress against Chris Padilla (14-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA)
