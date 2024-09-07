 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Sep. 7, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX for a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with intent of breaking into the Top 5 at 170 pounds. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Results

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Prelim Results

Zygimantas Ramaska vs Nathan Fletcher

  • TUF 32 featherweight contestants Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2, fighting out of Ukmergė, Lithuania) and Nathan Fletcher (8-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) kickoff the prelims

Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka

  • Andre Petroski (11-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) seeks to start another long win streak by taking out Dylan Budka 7-3, fighting out of Baltimore, MD) at middleweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos

  • Jaqueline Amorim (8-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) aims to keep her win streak alive against Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) 

Yizha vs Gabriel Santos

  • Road To UFC featherweight winner Yizha (25-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) looks to make a statement against Gabriel Santos (10-2, fighting out of Beberibe, CE, Brazil)

Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima

  • Flyweight action sees Felipe dos Santos (8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) face off with undefeated Andre Lima (9-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil)

Isaac Dulgarian vs Brendon Marotte

  • Issac Dulgarian (6-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) hunts for another first-round finish when he faces Brendon Marotte (8-2, fighting out of Haverhill, MA) in a featherweight bout

Rongzhu vs Chris Padilla

  • Road To UFC lightweight winner Rongzhu (25-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) aims to impress against Chris Padilla (14-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA)

