A general view prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On May 31
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 31, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 4 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 5 Maycee Barber. In the co-main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31. The entire 11-fight card will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Results

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Prelim Results

Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean

  • Strawweights open the card as Rayanne dos Santos (14-8, fighting out of Belém, Pará, Brazil) takes on Alice Ardelean (9-7, fighting out of Birmingham, England)

Bolaji Oki vs Michael Aswell

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Bolaji Oki (9-2, fighting out of Brussels, Belgium) looks to get back in the win column against UFC debutant Michael Aswell (10-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) at lightweight

Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt

  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 lightweight tournament winner Kurt Holobaugh (22-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Franklinton, LA) collides with Jordan Leavitt (11-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento

  • In the featured prelim, flyweights Jafel Filho (16-3, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil) and Allan Nascimento (20-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) search for their respective third straight victory

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

