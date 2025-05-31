Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBERtakes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31. The entire 11-fight card will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Dana White's Contender Series grad Bolaji Oki (9-2, fighting out of Brussels, Belgium) looks to get back in the win column against UFC debutant Michael Aswell (10-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) at lightweight
In the featured prelim, flyweights Jafel Filho (16-3, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil) and Allan Nascimento (20-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) search for their respective third straight victory