Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

Back at the UFC APEX for the first time in a couple weeks, the action inside the Octagon got underway early in the Las Vegas afternoon, and ramped up through the end of the prelims.
After the first two bouts of the day went the distance, four of the remaining five contests did not require the judges to weigh in, with a pair of first-year UFC fighters collecting first-round stoppage wins.
It was an entertaining, informative start to the Saturday slate, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Results
- Lerone Murphy defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)
- Khaos Williams defeats Carlston Harris by KO (right hand) at 1:30 of Round 1
- Themba Gorimbo defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Adrian Yanez defeats Vinicius Salvador by TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 1
- Angela Hill defeats Luana Pinheiro by submission (mounted guillotine) at 4:12 of Round 2
- Tom Nolan defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (knee to the body) at 3:50 of Round 1
- Oumar Sy defeats Tuco Tokkos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
- Melissa Gatto defeats Tamires Vidal by TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 3
- Abus Magomedov defeats Warlley Alves by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Ariane Carnelossi defeats Piera Rodriguez by DQ (illegal headbutt) at 3:16 of Round 2
- Alatangheili defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Emily Ducote by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Prelim Results
Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Emily Ducote by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Strawweights Vanessa Demopoulos and Emily Ducote kicked off Saturday’s action in style, combining for a 15-minute punch-up that immediately set the standard for Fight of the Night this weekend at the UFC APEX.
Contested exclusively on the feet, this was a battle of volume and power against precision and speed, as Demopulous constantly looked to press forward behind heavy shots, with Ducote happy to wait for opportunities to counter. Each woman had good moments, including Demopoulos connecting with a high kick that cut Ducote midway through the second round.
They went back-and-forth until the final horn, leaving the official decision in the hands of the judges. When the scorecards came back, it was “Little Monster” that emerged victorious, collecting her second consecutive victory and fifth win in her last six starts overall. | Official Scorecards
Alatangheili defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
The second fight of the afternoon took place in the bantamweight division, as Kleydson Rodrigues and Alatengheili locked up in a clash of fighters looking to get back into the win column.
Alatangheili controlled the majority of the opening round from top position, kicking out Rodrigues’ plant leg after catching a kick, chasing him to the canvas, and staying there the rest of the way. In both the second and third, Rodrigues opened having success on the feet, attacking the lead leg with sharp kicks and utilizing his speed advantage in the striking department, only for the Alatangheili to put the Brazilian’s shoulders on the canvas and keep him stapled there through the horn each time.
All three judges scored the fight in favor of “The Mongolian Knight,” who bounces back following his fall loss to Chris Gutiérrez in his lone appearance of 2023, moving to 3-1-1 over his last five fights. | Official Scorecards
Ariane Carnelossi defeats Piera Rodriguez by DQ (illegal headbutt) at 3:16 of Round 2
The strawweight bout between Ariane Carnelossi and Piera Rodriguez was halted midway through the second round after Rodriguez hit Carnelossi with a headbutt from top position, resulting in “La Fiera” being disqualified.
Rodriguez had just started to build momentum, hurting Carnelossi on the feet and chasing her to the canvas. As she worked from inside the Brazilian’s guard, referee Mark Smith warned her about leading with her head, and then Rodriguez immediately followed up by landing another headbutt.
After Carnelossi was unable to continue, the bout was waved off and Rodriguez was disqualified. | Official Scorecards
Abus Magomedov defeats Warlley Alves by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Abus Magomedov brought his record inside the Octagon to 2-2 on Saturday with a dominant decision win over Warlley Alves.
While Alves had big, aggressive moments, Magomedov was able to deal with the offense coming his way, drag the fight to the floor, and completely outwork the Brazilian there. He consistently advanced positions and looked to deliver damage, including cutting Alves in the second with a slicing elbow.
After landing on the wrong side of the results in each of his 2023 starts, the veteran middleweight kicks off his 2024 campaign by getting things moving in the right direction again, advancing his record to 26-6-1 in the process. | Official Scorecards
Melissa Gatto defeats Tamires Vidal by TKO (strikes) at 0:37 of Round 3
Melissa Gatto dominated fellow Brazilian Tamires Vidal in her UFC bantamweight debut, dominating the first two rounds before garnering a stoppage in the opening seconds of the third.
After her last two appearances at flyweight resulted in setbacks, Gatto moved up a division and looked outstanding from start to finish, putting her compatriot on the canvas in each of the first two rounds and keeping her pinned there for the duration of the round. Early in the third, Gatto landed a right hand to the breast of Vidal, who winced in pain and turned to seek a pause from referee Chris Tognoni, who rightfully halted the action as it was a legal blow and Vidal had turned her back on her opponent.
This was an outstanding showing from Gatto, who opened her UFC career with consecutive stoppage wins. Still just 28 years old, she could be one to keep close tabs on if she opts to remain in the relatively shallow bantamweight division. | Official Scorecards
Oumar Sy defeats Tuco Tokkos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
Oumar Sy made quick work of short-notice replacement Tuco Tokkos on Saturday, collecting a first-round submission win to earn a victory in his promotional debut.
Sy wasted no time closing the distance and taking Tokkos to the canvas, and from there, the French light heavyweight worked around to the back and patiently set up the rear-naked choke. While Tokkos initially defended well, Sy persisted, eventually clamping down on the neck and drawing out the quick tap.
Now 10-0 overall, the intriguing 28-year-old has now earned each of his last three wins by first-round stoppage, establishing himself as a promising prospect to track in the light heavyweight division heading into the back half of 2024. | Official Scorecards
Tom Nolan defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (knee to the body) at 3:50 of Round 1
Tom Nolan had to navigate some adversity, but “Big Train” still managed to collect a first-round stoppage win to earn his first UFC victory.
The Dana White’s Contender Series grad came out of the gates well, picking at Victor Martinez from range before the Fortis MMA man sat him down with a straight right hand. Nolan recovered quickly and hammered Martinez with elbows from the bottom, and when they worked back to their feet, the towering Australian lightweight drove his left knee into Martinez’ body, sending him to the canvas.
The 24-year-old entered the UFC with a ton of hype after a standout effort last season to earn his contract, only to suffer a first-round knockout loss. He looked far more comfortable this time around, dealt with a little adversity, and now has a UFC win on his resume. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!