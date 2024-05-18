Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

The second fight of the afternoon took place in the bantamweight division, as Kleydson Rodrigues and Alatengheili locked up in a clash of fighters looking to get back into the win column.

Alatangheili controlled the majority of the opening round from top position, kicking out Rodrigues’ plant leg after catching a kick, chasing him to the canvas, and staying there the rest of the way. In both the second and third, Rodrigues opened having success on the feet, attacking the lead leg with sharp kicks and utilizing his speed advantage in the striking department, only for the Alatangheili to put the Brazilian’s shoulders on the canvas and keep him stapled there through the horn each time.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of “The Mongolian Knight,” who bounces back following his fall loss to Chris Gutiérrez in his lone appearance of 2023, moving to 3-1-1 over his last five fights. | Official Scorecards