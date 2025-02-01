Prelim Results | UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC returns to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a blockbuster main event between former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event sees exciting strikers collide as Shara Magomedov takes on Michael "Venom" Page.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA VS IMAVOV takes place live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1. Prelims start at a special time of 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues
- Heavyweights Hamdy Abdelwahab (5-0, 1 NC, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) and Jamal Pogues (11-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada) get the action started in Saudi Arabia
Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Bogdan Grad (14-2, fighting out of Graz, Austria) makes his UFC debut against Lucas Alexander (8-4, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at featherweight
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva
- No. 12 ranked flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada) aims for her fourth-straight win when she collides with former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva (10-4-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) at 125 pounds
Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadžović
- Lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney (15-7, fighting out of Spokane, WA) looks for another quick finish when he squares off against Damir Hadžović (14-7, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark by way of Gorazde, Bosnia)
Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen
- No. 14 ranked heavyweight contender Shamil Gaziev (13-2, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) can cement his place in the Top 15 with a win over Dana White's Contender Series standout Thomas Petersen (9-2, fighting out of Webster, MN)
Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli
- Featherweight Muhammad Naimov (11-3, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) looks to regain momentum against The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Kaan Ofli (12-3-1, fighting out of Bali, Indonesia by way of Melbourne, Australia)
