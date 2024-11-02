Prelim Results | UFC Edmonton

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Official Scorecard | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Results