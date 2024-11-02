Prelim Results | UFC Edmonton

Announcements
UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight matchups. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout at 125 pounds. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic
- Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) opens the card against Ivana Petrovic (7-1, fighting out of Tønsberg, Norway) in a flyweight bout
Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson
- Chad Anheliger (13-7, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) squares off with former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Cody Gibson (21-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) in an intriguing matchup at bantamweight
Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Serhiy Sidey (10-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) takes on Garrett Armfield (10-4, fighting out of Kansas City, MO)
Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento
- No. 13 ranked heavyweight contender Alexandr Romanov (17-3, fighting out of Comrat City, Republic of Moldova) meets No. 15 ranked Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Brazil)
Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal
- Jack Shore (17-2, fighting out of Abertillery, Wales) squares off against Youssef Zalal (15-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO), who's stopped his last five straight opponents
Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry
- Charles Jourdain (15-8-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada) makes his bantamweight debut against Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Southgate, CA)
Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- No. 13 ranked flyweight Ariane da Silva (17-9, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) faces rising contender and No. 14 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)
Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz
- Aiemann Zahabi (11-2, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on dangerous veteran Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)
