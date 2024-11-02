 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Edmonton

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, Live From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Nov. 2, 2024

UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight matchups. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout at 125 pounds. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Results

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Prelim Results

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic

  • Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1, fighting out of Squamish, BC, Canada) opens the card against Ivana Petrovic (7-1, fighting out of Tønsberg, Norway) in a flyweight bout

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson

  • Chad Anheliger (13-7, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) squares off with former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Cody Gibson (21-10, fighting out of San Luis Obispo, CA) in an intriguing matchup at bantamweight

Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Serhiy Sidey (10-2, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) takes on Garrett Armfield (10-4, fighting out of Kansas City, MO)

Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento

  • No. 13 ranked heavyweight contender Alexandr Romanov (17-3, fighting out of Comrat City, Republic of Moldova) meets No. 15 ranked Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Brazil)

Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal

  • Jack Shore (17-2, fighting out of Abertillery, Wales) squares off against Youssef Zalal (15-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO), who's stopped his last five straight opponents

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry

  • Charles Jourdain (15-8-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada) makes his bantamweight debut against Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Southgate, CA)

Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • No. 13 ranked flyweight Ariane da Silva (17-9, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) faces rising contender and No. 14 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

  • Aiemann Zahabi (11-2, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) goes for his fifth consecutive win when he takes on dangerous veteran Pedro Munhoz (20-9, 2 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC Edmonton
Live Results
fight results
