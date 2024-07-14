Prelim Results | UFC Denver

And it was all kinds of electric.

Evan Elder’s second-round submission win in the opener set the tone for an all-action slate that saw Luana Santos and Jasmine Jasudavicius earn impressive wins in the flyweight division, Montel Jackson collect the second-fastest knockout win in bantamweight history, and Charles Johnson close things out in spectacular fashion.

It was an all-action slate to kick things off in Denver, and we've got all the details for you below.

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Results