Prelim Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight night as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Results
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Prelim Results
Sedriques Dumas vs Denis Tiuliulin
- Getting the night started, Sedriques Dumas (9-2, fighting out Pensacola, FL) locks horns with Denis Tiuliulin (10-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at middleweight
Jai Herbert vs Rolando Bedoya
- Lightweight Jai Herbert (12-5-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) clashes with Rolando Bedoya (14-3, fighting out of Lima, Peru)
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Sam Hughes
- Undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0, fighting out of Volgograd, Russia) squares off with Sam Hughes (8-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) in an exciting strawweight bout
Guram Kutateladze vs Jordan Vucenic
- Guram Kutateladze (12-4, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) welcomes lightweight newcomer Jordan Vucenic (13-2, fighting out of Corby, England)
Shamil Gaziev vs Don'Tale Mayes
- Dana White’s Contender Series alums Shamil Gaziev (12-1, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) and Don’Tale Mayes (11-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, KY) meet at heavyweight
Mohammad Yahya vs Kauê Fernandes
- Mohammad Yahya (12-4, fighting out of Dubai, UAE) battles Kauê Fernandes (8-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a lightweight bout
Azamat Murzakanov vs Alonzo Menifield
- Undefeated light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov (13-0, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Nalchik, Russia) takes on Alonzo Menifield (15-4-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)
