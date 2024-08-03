 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, Live From Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi
Aug. 3, 2024

UFC returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight night as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov in a high-stakes bantamweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Results

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov Prelim Results

Sedriques Dumas vs Denis Tiuliulin

  • Getting the night started, Sedriques Dumas (9-2, fighting out Pensacola, FL) locks horns with Denis Tiuliulin (10-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at middleweight

Jai Herbert vs Rolando Bedoya

  • Lightweight Jai Herbert (12-5-1, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) clashes with Rolando Bedoya (14-3, fighting out of Lima, Peru)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Sam Hughes

  • Undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0, fighting out of Volgograd, Russia) squares off with Sam Hughes (8-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) in an exciting strawweight bout

Guram Kutateladze vs Jordan Vucenic

  • Guram Kutateladze (12-4, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) welcomes lightweight newcomer Jordan Vucenic (13-2, fighting out of Corby, England)

Shamil Gaziev vs Don'Tale Mayes

  • Dana White’s Contender Series alums Shamil Gaziev (12-1, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) and Don’Tale Mayes (11-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, KY) meet at heavyweight

Mohammad Yahya vs Kauê Fernandes

Azamat Murzakanov vs Alonzo Menifield

  • Undefeated light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov (13-0, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Nalchik, Russia) takes on Alonzo Menifield (15-4-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

