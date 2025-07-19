Prelim Results | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.
UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 takes place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN 2, ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 318 Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari
- Flyweights get the action started in New Orleans as Louisiana native Carli Judice (4-2, fighting out of Lafayette, LA) takes on Nicolle Caliari (8-3, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil)
Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey
- Brunno Ferreira (13-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) aims for his second win of 2025 against undefeated UFC newcomer Jackson McVey (6-0, fighting out of St. Charles, MO) at middleweight
Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski
- Ryan Spann (22-11, fighting out of Beaumont, TX by way of Memphis, TN) searches for his first win up at heavyweight against Lukasz Brzeski (9-6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland)
Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio
- Light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (12-4-2, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) looks to get back to winning ways against Marcin Prachnio (17-8, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland)
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov
- Welterweight Adam Fugitt (10-4, fighting out of Eugene, OR) returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year to take on Dana White's Contender Series standout Islam Dulatov (11-1, fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany)
Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin
- DWCS grad Ateba Gautier (7-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) aims to remain perfect inside the Octagon when he squares off against The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Robert Valentin (11-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland) at middleweight
Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov
- Francisco Prado (12-3, fighting out of San Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina) looks to secure his first win of 2025 against Nikolay Veretennikov (12-6, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) at welterweight
Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen
- No. 10 ranked middleweight contender and former title challenger Marvin Vettori (19-8-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) collides with No. 11 ranked Brendan Allen (24-7, fighting out of Delray Beach, FL by way of Covington, LA)
Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira
- All action bantamweights meet in the featured prelim as No. 12 ranked contender Kyler Phillips (12-3, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) faces off against No. 15 ranked Vinicius Oliveira (22-3, fighting out of Lomba Do Pinheiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil)
