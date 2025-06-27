Prelim Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

T-Mobile Arena is always buzzing during International Fight Week, but things got ratcheted up a notch or two during Saturday’s UFC 317 prelims as the athletes that marched into the Octagon rose to the occasion.
After Jhonata Diniz and Alvin Hines opened the show with a competitive heavyweight battle, Jacobe Smith snatched up his second win of the year, finishing veteran Niko Price, which was followed by Terrance McKinney needing just 55 seconds to submit Viacheslav Borshchev. Tracy Cortez got herself back into the win column with a dominant decision win over Viviane Araujo, with Jose Miguel Delgado adding to his Rookie of the Year case with a 20-second stoppage win over previously unbeaten Hyder Amil before Gregory Rodrigues closed out the slate with an hellacious knockout win over Jack Hermansson.
It was an explosive collection of bouts to kick things off in Las Vegas, and we have all the details on what transpired for you below.
MORE UFC 317: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Results
- Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Gregory Rodrigues defeats Jack Hermansson by KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1
- Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Hyder Amil by KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1
- Tracy Cortez defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Terrance McKinney defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1
- Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2
- Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 317 Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Gregory Rodrigues defeats Jack Hermansson by KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1
Gregory Rodrigues closed out the UFC 317 prelims with a thunderous knockout of Jack Hermansson.
The veteran middleweights spent the opening stages of the round feeling each other out and trading individual shots, with Rodrigues getting the better of things. Late in the round, “Robocop” drew Hermansson into an exchange, landing a left hook in the fray that put his Swedish foe out on his feet, sending him crashing backwards to the canvas.
This was a massive finish and rebound win for Rodrigues, who started well, but ultimately suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to Jared Cannonier in February. The 33-year-old Brazilian is now 4-1 over his last five bouts, and could very well find herself with a number next to her name when the rankings update.
Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Hyder Amil by KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1
Have yourself a day, Jose Miguel Delgado!
The recent Dana White’s Contender grad ended Hyder Amil's unbeaten run in seconds, connecting with a stepping knee up the middle that landed flush and sent “The Hurricane” crashing to the canvas. Delgado quickly followed up, smashing out the finish in less than 30 seconds.
Now 2-0 in the UFC with a pair of first-round finishes to go along with a 10-1 record and seven-fight winning streak, the 27-year-old MMA Lab representative is quickly establishing himself as a prospect to track in the 145-pound weight class. This was an outstanding performance and a tremendous finish from the impressive UFC freshman.
Tracy Cortez defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Fighting for the first time in nearly a year, Tracy Cortez put herself back in the win column with a strong, well-rounded effort against Viviane Araújo.
The Fight Ready representative showed the full complement of her skills, displaying good hands when the two were on the feet and dominating the action once they hit the canvas. Cortez was more aggressive with her offense on the ground in this one, punishing her Brazilian counterpart and looking for finishing opportunities while generally bullying Araújo for much of the fight.
Cortez earned a clean sweep of the scorecards, advancing her record to 6-1 inside the Octagon and 12-2 overall. Entering the evening stationed at No. 10 in the rankings, she should have a single digit next to her name when the rankings update new week.
Terrance McKinney defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1
Terrance McKinney does not like wasting time inside the Octagon.
“T. Wrecks” took Viacheslav Borshchev down less than 20 seconds into the opening round, quickly attacking a deep D’arce choke that left Borshchev scrambling to create space and defend. McKinney rolled through into mount, adjusted his grip, and squeezed out the tap, earning his second first-round stoppage win of the year.
McKinney is now 2-0 since relocating to Orlando, Florida to train under Julian Williams with the Fusion X-Cel team, showing greater patience and the same keen finishing instincts he’s displayed throughout his career. Now 4-1 over his last five fights, the 30-year-old could be finding the consistency that eluded him earlier in his career.
Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2
Jacobe Smith picked up the second victory of his rookie campaign in the UFC on Saturday, turning in a dominant effort against veteran Niko Price, wrapping up the finish in the final seconds of the middle round.
A three-time All-American at Oklahoma State, Smith punished Price in the first, putting the wild and reckless Floridian on shaky footing several times while also controlling the action on the canvas. The pace slowed as the fight progressed, but Smith remained in complete control, patiently working to the back, where he quickly sunk in the fight-ending choke.
A member of last year’s DWCS graduating class, the Fortis MMA product is now 11-0 in his pro career, with all but two of those victories coming inside the distance. Welterweight is brimming with talent, but Smith is clearly someone to keep close tabs on as he continues working his way forward in the 170-pound weight class.
Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jhonata Diniz got things moving in the right direction again in the UFC 317 opener, out-striking game newcomer Alvin Hines in the opener.
The Brazilian took a minute to settle into the fight, allowing Hines to land a few good shots early, but once he found a rhythm, Diniz started doing damage. He battered Hines in the back half of the first and much of the second, before fatigue began to set in, allowing the debutant to have a little more success in the final frame.
This was a necessary bounce-back victory for the 34-year-old Diniz, who was handed his first professional setback last time out. With the win, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad advanced to 9-1 overall, while Hines gave a good account of himself while suffering his first career loss.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.