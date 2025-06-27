Prelim Results | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

After Jhonata Diniz and Alvin Hines opened the show with a competitive heavyweight battle, Jacobe Smith snatched up his second win of the year, finishing veteran Niko Price, which was followed by Terrance McKinney needing just 55 seconds to submit Viacheslav Borshchev. Tracy Cortez got herself back into the win column with a dominant decision win over Viviane Araujo, with Jose Miguel Delgado adding to his Rookie of the Year case with a 20-second stoppage win over previously unbeaten Hyder Amil before Gregory Rodrigues closed out the slate with an hellacious knockout win over Jack Hermansson.

It was an explosive collection of bouts to kick things off in Las Vegas, and we have all the details on what transpired for you below.

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Results