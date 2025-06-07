Prelim Results | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.

UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Results