Prelim Results | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey with another stacked card, headlined by a pair of blockbuster championship bouts.
In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.
UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
MarQuel Mederos vs Mark Choinski
- Lightweight prospect MarQuel Mederos (10-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of Dallas, TX) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon in the first fight of the night against undefeated UFC newcomer Mark Choinski (8-0, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)
Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz
- Fresh off a debut knockout win, Quillan Salkilld (8-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia) challenges Yanal Ashmouz (8-1, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Kfar Kama, Israel) at lightweight
Jeka Saragih vs JooSang Yoo
- Featherweight Jeka Saragih (14-4, fighting out of Simalungun, Indonesia) plans to get back to winning ways against undefeated debutant JooSang Yoo (8-0, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong
- No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Ariane da Silva (17-10, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) defends her spot in the Top 15 against Wang Cong (7-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China)
Khaos Williams vs Andreas Gustafsson
- Welterweight Khaos Williams (15-4, fighting out of Detroit, MI) steps in on short notice to face Dana White's Contender Series standout Andreas Gustafsson (11-2, fighting out of Västerås, Sweden)
Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
- Top 15 heavyweights collide as No. 7 ranked Serghei Spivac (17-5, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) takes on No. 11 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta (13-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic)
Azamat Murzakanov vs Brendson Ribeiro
- No. 12 ranked Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Nalchik, Russia) puts his undefeated record on the line against Brendson Ribeiro (17-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van
- In the featured prelim, surging flyweight contenders look to steal the show as No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva (14-6-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) meets No. 14 ranked Joshua Van (13-2, fighting out of Houston, TX)
