A view of the Octagon and crowd at UFC 83 on April 19, 2008 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, Live From Bell Centre In Montreal
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 10, 2025

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Prelim Results

Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan

  • The opening bout on the card sees two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (16-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) take on Bekzat Almakhan (11-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan)

Daniel Santos vs JeongYeong Lee

  • Daniel Santos (12-2, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims for his third-straigh win when he meets JeongYeong Lee (11-2, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) in a bantamweight bout

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva

  • Veteran middleweights collide as Canada's Marc-Andre Barriault (16-9, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) faces Bruno Silva (23-12, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)

Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan

  • City Kickboxing product Navajo Stirling (6-0, fighting out of Auckland, NZ) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon when he locks horns with Ivan Erslan (14-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia) at light heavyweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba

  • Fresh off two-straight finishes, Modestas Bukauskas (17-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) squares off against Ion Cutelaba (19-10-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova)

Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade (26-13, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to halt the hype of Canadian star and No. 9 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)

Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke

  • In the featured prelim, Canada's own Mike Malott (11-2-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) defends home soil against Charles Radtke (10-4, fighting out of Chicago, IL)

