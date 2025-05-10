Prelim Results | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.
MORE: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Prelim Results
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan
- The opening bout on the card sees two-time The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona (16-4, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) take on Bekzat Almakhan (11-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan)
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Daniel Santos vs JeongYeong Lee
- Daniel Santos (12-2, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims for his third-straigh win when he meets JeongYeong Lee (11-2, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) in a bantamweight bout
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva
- Veteran middleweights collide as Canada's Marc-Andre Barriault (16-9, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) faces Bruno Silva (23-12, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan
- City Kickboxing product Navajo Stirling (6-0, fighting out of Auckland, NZ) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon when he locks horns with Ivan Erslan (14-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia) at light heavyweight
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba
- Fresh off two-straight finishes, Modestas Bukauskas (17-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) squares off against Ion Cutelaba (19-10-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova)
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade (26-13, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to halt the hype of Canadian star and No. 9 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3, fighting out of Niagara, Ontario, Canada)
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke
- In the featured prelim, Canada's own Mike Malott (11-2-1, fighting out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada) defends home soil against Charles Radtke (10-4, fighting out of Chicago, IL)
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.