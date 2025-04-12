Prelim Results | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC returns to Kaseya Center to crown a new featherweight champion as former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski faces No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Also, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 12 ranked superstar Paddy Pimblett in a five round co-main event.
UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
The main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Results
Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan
- The UFC 314 prelims get started in the women's bantamweight division as No. 13 ranked Nora Cornolle (8-2, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) takes on Hailey Cowan (7-3, fighting out of Robinson, TX)
Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio
- Fresh off two-straight submissions wins, Tresean Gore (6-2, fighting out of Lawrenceville, GA) looks to keep the momentum going against Marco Tulio (13-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo
- Flyweight Sumudaerji (16-7, fighting out of Sichuan, China) aims to get back in the win column against The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 contestant Mitch Raposo (9-2, fighting out of Fall River, MA)
Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Middleweight Sedriques Dumas (10-2, fighting out of Pensacola, FL) locks horns with Polish knockout artist Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland)
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa
- Darren Elkins (29-11, fighting out of Portage, IN) and Julian Erosa (30-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Yakima, WA) meet in a clash of veteran featherweights on two-fight win streaks
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper
- Jim Miller (38-18, 1 NC, fighting out of Sparta, NJ) makes his 46th walk to the UFC Octagon to take on Chase Hooper (15-3-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA) who's won three straight fights by submissions since moving to the lightweight division
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba
- No. 1 ranked strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan (19-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) and No. 3 ranked Virna Jandiroba (21-3, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) look to make their case as the next title challenger for 115-pound champ Zhang Weili
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson
- In the featured prelim, No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige (18-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Haleiwa, HI) defends his spot in the rankings against the surging Dana White's Contender Series grad Sean Woodson (13-1-1, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) who's unbeaten in his last seven fights
