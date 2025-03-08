 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Mar. 8, 2025

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Results

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Prelim Results

Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz

  • The first fight of the night sees UFC newcomer Djorden Santos (10-1, fighting out of Brasília, DF, Brazil) take on Ozzy Diaz (9-3, fighting out of Downtown Los Angeles, CA) at middleweight

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda

  • Chris Gutierrez (21-6-2, fighting out of Englewood, CO) collides with short-notice opponent John Castaneda (21-7, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN) at featherweight 

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall

  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight winner Mairon Santos (15-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro) squares off against Francis Marshall (8-2, fighting out of Jersey City, NJ)

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal

  • UFC veteran Alex Morono (24-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) faces welterweight prospect Carlos Leal (21-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)

Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan

  • Brunno Ferreira (12-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) looks to keep his 100 percent finish rate in tact against Armen Petrosyan (9-4, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia)

Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya

  • Flyweight prospects collide as Joshua Van (12-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) takes on Rei Tsuruya (10-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan)

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

  • No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (18-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series Grad Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

