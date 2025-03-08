Prelim Results | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Results
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Prelim Results
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
- The first fight of the night sees UFC newcomer Djorden Santos (10-1, fighting out of Brasília, DF, Brazil) take on Ozzy Diaz (9-3, fighting out of Downtown Los Angeles, CA) at middleweight
Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda
- Chris Gutierrez (21-6-2, fighting out of Englewood, CO) collides with short-notice opponent John Castaneda (21-7, fighting out of Minneapolis, MN) at featherweight
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight winner Mairon Santos (15-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro) squares off against Francis Marshall (8-2, fighting out of Jersey City, NJ)
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
- UFC veteran Alex Morono (24-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) faces welterweight prospect Carlos Leal (21-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan
- Brunno Ferreira (12-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) looks to keep his 100 percent finish rate in tact against Armen Petrosyan (9-4, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia)
Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya
- Flyweight prospects collide as Joshua Van (12-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) takes on Rei Tsuruya (10-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
- No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (18-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series Grad Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia)
